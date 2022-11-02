Nikon Announces Z 600mm F4 Super-Telephoto Lens; Hands on and First Look YouTube Video at B&H

Photography News: Nikon has announced a new Z System NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S super-telephoto lens along with an accessory grip for remote camera control.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S lens. The Z 600mm f/4 lens joins the Z 400mm f/2.8 lens as a fast super-telephoto option for the Z mirrorless system. It features a built-in 1.4x teleconverter, lighter weight, and an updated AF and optical performance. For video shooters, the MC-N10 Remote Grip offers improved control over shooting settings when working from a tripod, slider, shoulder rig, or gimbal.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S Lens

Key Features

Z-Mount Lens/FX Format

Built-In 1.4x Teleconverter

Silky Swift VCM Autofocus System

5.5-Stop VR Image Stabilization

Super ED, ED, Fluorite, and SR Elements

Meso Amorphous and ARNEO Coatings

Customizable Fn and Memory Set Buttons

Weather-Sealed Design, Fluorine Coating

The Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S is the latest super-telephoto in Nikon's lineup and is the second Z lens to feature a built-in teleconverter for greater versatility. The fast 600mm f/4 design can instantly be switched over to an effective 840mm f/5.6 for greater reach and the internal, dedicated TC design helps maintain a high degree of sharpness and clarity when in place.

Compared to the F-mount 600mm f/4 for SLR cameras, this Z-mount mirrorless lens sees a 14% reduction in weight (7.2 vs 8.4 lb) and has nearly the same dimensions despite featuring a built-in teleconverter. It also improves on past 600mm designs with an updated optical layout that includes a series of fluorite, short-wavelength refractive, and extra-low dispersion elements to control a variety of different aberration types. Also, it features a Meso Amorphous Coat that improves on previous anti-reflective coatings, especially with regard to diagonal incident light.

The Z 600mm f/4 features a host of technologies that debuted with the Z 400mm f/2.8, including the Silky Swift VCM autofocus system, which is especially quiet and fast, along with the use of an ABS encoder for high accuracy that benefits working with moving subjects. Also, VR performance is rated at 5.5 stops when used in conjunction with an IBIS-enabled camera and Synchro VR, or 5 stops of VR for the lens itself.

Additionally, this lens also features Nikon's intuitive "no-look" layout that includes various rings and buttons for lens-based control over shooting settings. The Focus, Control, and Fn Rings all have different knurled textures to differentiate them and there are four L-Fn buttons on the lens barrel.

The second announcement from Nikon is the MC-N10 Remote Grip, whose development was previously announced earlier in 2022. This auxiliary grip is compatible with Nikon Z9 camera and will also be compatible with the Z7 II and Z6 II cameras later this year following a forthcoming firmware update. This grip offers improved control over camera settings when working from a mounted position or in other circumstances where it is more convenient to change the settings on the camera body itself. The grip incorporates Fn buttons and command dials, along with an ARRI-style rosette for attaching to cages or rigs. It connects to the camera via USB-C and is powered using two AA batteries.

Learn more about the Nikon Z 600mm Super-Telephoto Lens at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/nikon-z-600mm-lens-and-remote-grip

Hand On Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S lens – First Look

https://youtu.be/RvF5UwJyvQc

Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S lens. A fast super-telephoto that features much of the tech introduced with the Z 400mm f/2.8, this lens adds a bit more length and another enticing long-range option for the Z shooter working with wildlife, birds, and sports subjects. (PRNewswire)

