MomMed launches new all-in-one breast pump designed for working mothers

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MomMed, a leading online baby and maternity supply store, has launched a new portable and wearable breast pump ergonomically designed for working mothers who are unable to take care of their children to bring a more convenient, affordable and dignifying experience. The perfectly fitted breast pump has functional upgrades that make it more invisible to use in office, cars and lounges, making breastfeeding more comfortable for every mother.

"We are not just helping women who want to become mothers, more importantly we care the new mother's wellbeing and everyday life, especially mothers in lactation, so they can enjoy life better," said Alex Lee, CEO of MomMed.

Users are raving about their experiences with the new product, with Samantha Carling saying, "I always pump the most between 7 and 9 AM, which is also when I'm getting my kids ready for school. It's so hard trying to find the time between it all since school has started. I told my husband this morning that with this pump, I can pump while helping them or even walking them to school. I feel so excited! The pump is fairly quiet & discreet. It fits very nicely in my bra & the flanges are so comfortable."

Another user Holly Newhof also noted that the pump is easy to use, "I like how customizable it is with the various modes and levels of suction. I love that I am able to pump while doing things around the house (clean, cook, get my toddle ready or chase him around) without issues. I haven't had any issue with leaking. Every working mother should enjoy life better and this is truly a life-changer."

About MomMed

Established in 2017, MomMed is dedicated to providing helpful products for women trying to conceive, expectant mothers, babies. In line with the brand's mission to equip every family with the most professional guidance and companionship. MomMed has accompanied more than 1.8 million women to their motherhood since its inception. The launch of new all-in-one breast pump marks a key milestone for MomMed' s mom care products. The company hopes to better serve and help mothers in breastfeeding with more comfort.

