WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Hurricane Center
LawCall
Salute to Veterans
60 Days of Giveaways
Giant of the Week
WLOX On the Road

KVL International Flower Ball Coming to Chicago

Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago

The 1937 Group, in conjunction with KVL International,
brings this one-of-a-kind event to Chicago on Saturday, November 5

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KVL International (www.kvlinternational.com), in conjunction with The 1937 Group, Ltd - the first minority-owned vertically-integrated cannabis company in Illinois - are hosting the KVL International Flower Ball -  a one-day fusion of fashion, music, art and cannabis.

The KVL Flower Ball features multiple immersive experiences, including a fashion show co-hosted by Power 92.3's Money MAHA and an after party powered by legendary local DJ Nehpets.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 5 at the world-renowned CineCity Chicago Studios located west of downtown Chicago.

The event will include:

  • Activations by notable cannabis and fashion brands, manufacturers, and operators
  • Merchandise and apparel for sale
  • An immersive fashion runway show co-hosted by Power 92.3's Money MAHA
  • A live performance by Vic Mensa (founder of the 93 Boyz cannabis line)
  • Live shoe designs by Matt Burzec of Kicks of Chicago
  • On-site mural painting by Chicago's own Darrius Dennis
  • After-party set by Power 92.3's DJ Nehpets

The KVL International Flower Ball features a three-part experience: a cannabis exhibition that leads into a fashion runway show followed by an after party.

This is the first ever Cannabis/Fashion/Art/Music Expo in Illinois.

Attendance to this event is open to anyone 21+ with a valid ID.
Click here to purchase tickets. Doors will close and entry will end at 7pm.

Event Schedule:

  • Expo 12:30pm
  • Cocktail Hour 6:00 - 7:00pm
  • Runway Show 7:30pm
  • Vic Mensa Live - 10:00pm
  • After Party - 10:30pm - 12:30am

Helpful Information:

  • Dress Code: Cocktail Attire
  • Valet is included with VIP ticket
  • Non-VIP Valet: $20
  • Coat Check Available $5
  • Food trucks will be on site all day
  • Event is restricted to persons 21+. Government issued ID will be required at the door.

Event Location:
CineCity Studios Chicago 
2429 West 14th Street
Chicago, IL 60608

We encourage rideshare if you are not planning to valet. There is almost no parking near the venue as it is gated off in a private location.

Connect

Websites: 
www.kvlinternational.com
www.the1937group.com

Instagram:
@the1937group

Media Contact:
The Innovation Agency
310-571-5592
news@inov8.us
www.inov8.us

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kvl-international-flower-ball-coming-to-chicago-301665167.html

SOURCE The 1937 Group

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.