HONEYWELL INTRODUCES EXPANDED OT CYBERSECURITY CAPABILITIES ACROSS OFFERINGS DURING THE HONEYWELL CONNECT 2022 PRODUCT RELEASE EVENT

Honeywell launches new Advanced Monitoring and Incident Response Service (AMIR) dashboard to provide enhanced visibility into 24x7 security monitoring and incident response capabilities.

Additional product releases include new features and capabilities recommended by cybersecurity frameworks such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).



ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced the release of its new operational technology (OT) cybersecurity solutions, designed to assist customers in defending the availability, reliability and safety of their industrial control systems and operations. The offerings, which include a new Advanced Monitoring and Incident Response (AMIR) dashboard and updated Cyber App Control, are designed to empower organizations with 24/7 intelligent threat detection across the expanding attack surface of their industrial control systems (ICS).

Advanced Monitoring and Incident Response managed service adds dashboard visibility

Today, industrial companies require advanced cybersecurity skills and tools to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats and incidents. Honeywell's AMIR managed service, built upon Honeywell's vast experience and knowledge in security, industrial automation and safety, brings increased cybersecurity capabilities to an organization's existing Security Operation Centers (SOCs) to strengthen OT cybersecurity across the enterprise.



Honeywell's AMIR managed service provides robust threat detection, security monitoring, alerting, and incident response capabilities powered by industry-leading Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) capabilities, OT operational knowledge and industry best practices to improve cybersecurity posture. The service is vendor neutral, supporting both Honeywell and non-Honeywell assets on an ICS network.



The AMIR service is designed to help mitigate complex OT security incidents, threats and cyberattacks through incident response support provided by Honeywell security professionals. This information is provided via automated and immediate custom alerts, as well as routine trend reports. The addition of an enterprise 24/7 dashboard provides customers with increased visibility into incidents identified and active responses underway.

"AMIR helps fill a major security gap that many industrial customers currently face: the inability to monitor OT environments 24/7 and proactively detect and respond to evolving threats," said Jeff Zindel , vice president and general manager, Honeywell OT Cybersecurity. "The addition of an AMIR dashboard offers customers enhanced visibility to know the status of identified incidents and the steps being taken by Honeywell OT cyber professionals to help respond to active threats."



Cyber App Control

Cyber App Control, previously known as Application Whitelisting, is a vendor-agnostic cybersecurity solution suitable for both Honeywell and non-Honeywell control systems. It is designed to provide an additional layer of security that allows only known and trusted applications to run on ICS assets and increases a customer's ability to prevent known malware and zero-day attacks on OT environments that often rely on more vulnerable legacy systems with challenging maintenance schedules. The impact of Cyber App Control on OT security is significant enough to be highly recommended by cybersecurity frameworks such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).



Cyber App Control uses the latest software release from security specialist VMware® Carbon Black, with special rules and configurations crafted specifically for OT environments, developed by Honeywell's OT Cybersecurity Centers of Excellence and Innovation. The solution is deployed on-site by Honeywell's experienced and certified OT cybersecurity engineers to ensure customer-specific needs are met.



To learn more about Honeywell OT Cybersecurity solutions, visit us at www.becybersecure.com.



About Honeywell:

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.



Honeywell Forge is intelligent operations software that connects assets, people, and processes, enabling operational performance, sustainability, and quality improvement.



For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

This document may contain statements including future product direction and does not create any binding obligations on us to develop or sell any product, service or offering. Any descriptions of future product direction, intended updates or new or improved features or functions are intended for informational purposes only and are not binding commitments on us and the sale, development, release, locations of availability, or timing of any such products, updates, features or functions is at our sole discretion.

Contacts:

Media

Kevin Rainey

(602) 245-7319

Kevin.Rainey@honeywell.com

View original content:

SOURCE Honeywell