Gogo Appoints Crystal Gordon as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

BROOMFIELD, Colo. , Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced the appointment of Crystal Gordon as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, effective Nov. 3.

Gogo appointed Crystal Gordon as new EVP, General Counsel and Secretary. (PRNewswire)

She joins Gogo today and will succeed current Executive Vice President and General Counsel Margee Elias who is retiring. Elias will serve as Special Advisor to the CEO for six months and will work closely with Gordon during that time as they transition job responsibilities.

"We conducted a lengthy search for Margee's replacement and found the perfect fit with Crystal. She has impressive backgrounds in aviation businesses, and in corporate and securities law which will be vital to Gogo's continued success," said Oakleigh Thorne, Gogo's Chairman and CEO. "I am excited to welcome Crystal onboard and I want to thank Margee for her 15 years of exceptional and dedicated service to Gogo."

Gordon joins Gogo from Bristow Group Inc., the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow offers aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies and provides commercial search and rescue services in several countries. At Bristow Group, she served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Secretary since 2020.

She brings a wealth of experience in aviation to Gogo in a career that spans more than 20 years, holding similar roles at Era Helicopters and Air Methods Corporation. She will report directly to Thorne and will act as senior legal advisor to him, the Board of Directors, senior management, and business leaders across the organization.

Gordon earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Santa Clara University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law. She resides in Denver with her family and will work out of Gogo's headquarters in Broomfield, Colo.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of June 30, 2022, Gogo reported 2,893 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,654 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,462 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Dave Mellin William Davis +1 720-840-4788 +1 917-519-6994 dmellin@gogoair.com wdavis@gogoair.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gogo Inc.