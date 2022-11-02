BLUETTI Offers Solar Generators to Gear Up for Halloween

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Halloween, trick-or-treaters can fill their bags with more than free candy. BLUETTI, a portable power station leader, decides to give them a "Boo" before they become power-starved or their houses are haunted by blackouts. It offers a slew of special deals for power generators, batteries and solar panels from this October 20 to November 5.

(PRNewswire)

"Whether people are looking to upgrade gears for camping or secure their houses with stable power supply, this is the most affordable time in recent history." BLUETTI's spokesman James Ray said.

Huge Discounts to Date

From the portable solar generator-- the 10-pound EB3A to the 5100Wh power giant EP500Pro, BLUETTI slashes the prices generously. Among them, the AC300 series, BLUETTI's first modular model, is largely discounted. The AC300+B300 combo with three PV350 solar panels is regarded as the best bargain ($700 off) compared to the AC200P, AC200MAX and EP500 series.

New Bundles to Step Up

BLUETTI also rolls out new battery & solar panel bundles for those who already own a power station and simply wish to beef up their solar system for power independence.

The company claims its expansion battery, 2048Wh B230 and 3072Wh B300, are made from durable LFP and can work as a large power bank with three DC ports.

As for its panels, PV200 and PV350 are built up with monocrystalline cells that boast 23.4% efficiency.

"We team up them to give off-grid power system a real kick. Convert more free sunlight, store more clean power, a sustainable life with abundant energy is there." James Ray explained in an address to the media.

Buy One and Get a Freebie

In addition to hefty discounts, BLUETTI also gives away various useful accessories.

Like a fusion box will be sent for free to those who buy two EP500 or two EP500pro to build a split phase system.

Halloween is more than a time of spine-chilling but a horn of chilly winter. It is wise to get prepared before the Knight of Darkness knocks at the door.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BLUETTI POWER INC