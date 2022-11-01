Rollins to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Julie Bimmerman, Group Vice President Finance and Investor Relations, will present at the following investor conferences:

Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference at Ritz Carlton Chicago Hotel, November 9, 2022 from 12:35 p.m. – 1:05 p.m. E.T.

Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference at Eau Palm Beach Resort, November 30, 2022 from 11:45 p.m. – 12:20 p.m. E.T.

These events will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://www.rollins.com/news-events/presentations. Following the presentation, a replay will be available for 90 days at the link listed above, under the "News and Events" menu.

In addition to holding meetings at both of the above conferences, Mr. Krause and Mrs. Bimmerman will also attend and hold meetings at the following investor conference:

J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference at J.P. Morgan Headquarters in New York City , November 17, 2022

About Rollins, Inc.

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 800 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web site at www.rollins.com, where you can also find this and other news releases by accessing the news releases button.

Investor Contact:

Julie Bimmerman

jbimmerman@rollins.com (404) 888-2103

View original content:

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.