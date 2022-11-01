Quobyte Now Available in SUSE Rancher Apps Catalog

Quobyte brings scalable and high-performance software storage to the leading unified, multi-cloud Kubernetes management platform.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quobyte Inc., the deploy-anywhere software storage provider, today announced it has joined the SUSE One Partner Program and is available in the SUSE Rancher Apps Catalog. SUSE Rachner is a leading open source container management platform that unifies Kubernetes clusters to ensure consistent operations, workload management, and enterprise-grade security – from core to cloud to edge. Quobyte is genuine software storage that can run entirely on Kubernetes clusters and can be installed in minutes.

Quobyte (PRNewswire)

"KubeCon is a perfect venue to announce the availability of Quobyte for SUSE Rancher," said Björn Kolbeck, CEO, Quobyte. "We can now deliver persistent storage for all use cases, from low latency flash for transactional databases to shared volumes for massive scale-out workloads to the Rancher Kubernetes ecosystem."

Quobyte can be deployed anywhere. It can run entirely in Kubernetes or directly on Linux servers or virtual machines–whether it's on dedicated storage nodes or shared with other containers, in your own data center, or in the public clouds, it provides consistent reliability, performance, and ease of use wherever your infrastructure runs. This brings even more flexibility to Rancher managed Kubernetes clusters.

"We are excited about the enhancements that Quobyte can deliver to our customer's Kubernetes clusters,"said David Landry, Director of Solutions Partners & Alliances at SUSE. "Its multi-tenancy support, oversubscription and automation capabilities allow for greater K8 cost and management efficiencies."

By using Quobyte SUSE Rancher customers can enjoy high availability, fault tolerant and secure data provision. It protects data across machines using erasure coding, synchronous replication, and asynchronous geo-replication ensuring their Kubernetes clusters run 24/7 with zero downtime. In addition, it has multiple data protection layers, including end-to-end encrypted volumes, TLS, X.509 certificate support, and access control lists (ACL).

To find out more about Quobyte for Kubernetes visit https://www.quobyte.com/storage-for/kubernetes-and-containers/ for more information.

About Quobyte

Founded in 2013 by former Google employees and high-performance computing experts, Quobyte is dedicated to bringing HPC scale-out and hyperscaler operations to the enterprise. Backed by over a decade of research, Quobyte's next-generation parallel file system core serves low-latency and high-throughput workloads within a single system. Quobyte offers enterprise IT the benefits of modern storage for generation scale-out with unlimited performance, automatic transparent failover, and non-disruptive updates.

Follow Quobyte

https://www.twitter.com/quobyte

https://www.linkedin.com/company/quobyte

https://www.facebook.com/quobyte

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quobyte