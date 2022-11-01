Noted Performance Coach & Founder of the Midlife Male Movement Greg Scheinman Pens Must-Read Book for Men: Challenging Norms, Boosting Confidence, and Changing Lives

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An intelligent new guide to enjoying middle age, The Midlife Male: A No-BS Guide to Living Better, Longer, Happier, Healthier, and Wealthier and Having More Fun in Your 40s and 50s by performance coach and host of the nationally recognized Midlife Male Podcast Greg Scheinman, is available today from Amazon and wherever books are sold.

For many men, midlife feels like the beginning of the end. But it's actually when most men finally begin to figure life out. Greg Scheinman's realization that midlife is "the sweet spot" led him to create an honest community in which men could gather to maximize the second half of their lives.

In 2018, Scheinman launched the Midlife Male Movement to help men like him in their forties and fifties to strive to be their best selves by getting active, curious, naked—and real.

The Midlife Male community has changed thousands of lives through conversations with top CEOs, athletes, chefs, authors, and other high performers. Now, those talks are available as a must-read book for men that strips away notions of traditional manhood & boosts confidence, accountability, and creativity by focusing on the Six Fs:

Family

Fitness

Finance

Food

Fashion

Fun

Written with humor and vulnerability, The Midlife Male provides advice for men to boost confidence, accountability, and creativity, stripping away notions of traditional manhood and replacing them with principles of openness and authenticity.

The Midlife Male is a call to be your best self, to maximize middle age, and to enjoy life in the process.

Greg Scheinman is a performance coach, host of The Midlife Male podcast, and the creator of MidlifeMale.com—the premier digital media community for middle-aged men seeking to maximize their lives.

"The Midlife Male is a no-BS guide to flipping the script on the midlife crisis. Greg accepts no excuses for not living your best life and neither should you," says Bobby Maximus, Men's Health's #1 personal trainer and author of Maximus Body.

The Midlife Male is a game-changing guide to boosting success, happiness, and fulfillment in the second half of life. It is available now via Amazon as well as Barnes & Noble, Amplify Publishing, and other retailers. Learn more at www.themidlifemale.com.

