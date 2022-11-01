NEWPARK RESOURCES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Company provides updates on Strategic Actions; Impairments drive reported net loss of ($0.26) per share; Adjusted net income $0.06 per diluted share

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Total revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $219.9 million compared to $194.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $151.8 million for the third quarter of 2021. Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $24.6 million, or ($0.26) per share, which includes $29.9 million of pre-tax charges ($29.8 million after-tax, $0.32 per share). Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $5.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share. Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $7.8 million, or ($0.08) per share, which included $9.1 million of pre-tax charges ($8.8 million after-tax, $0.09 per share). Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $10.5 million, or ($0.11) per share, which included $4.3 million of pre-tax charges ($4.3 million after-tax, $0.05 per share).

Matthew Lanigan, Newpark's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our third quarter demonstrated solid execution on several fronts, including significant progress on the handful of critical priorities that we laid out on our August call and meaningful improvements in operational performance, achieving our strongest quarterly results since early 2019. Consolidated revenues increased 13% sequentially to $220 million in the third quarter of 2022, delivering Adjusted EBITDA of $19.6 million, and Adjusted EPS of $0.06 per diluted share.

"Our Industrial Solutions business continues to perform at a high level, delivering 5% sequential growth in revenues, as the penetration of the utilities sector along with improvements in E&P customer activity offset the typical seasonal lull in utility T&D project activity in the Southern U.S. Rental and service revenues improved 9% sequentially to $33 million, while product sales remained relatively in-line with prior quarter at $18 million. The Industrial Solutions segment delivered operating income of $10.0 million and EBITDA of $15.4 million for the third quarter of 2022."

Lanigan continued, "The Fluids Systems segment revenues increased 16% sequentially, reflecting double-digit percentage growth in both North America land and EMEA regions, along with improvements from the Excalibar mineral grinding business. Fluids Systems revenues from North America land markets excluding Excalibar, increased by 14% sequentially to $88 million, while international revenues improved 13% to $55 million. The Excalibar and Gulf of Mexico operations contributed a combined $26 million of revenues in the third quarter and incurred a $32 million operating loss, including a $29 million impairment charge. The Fluids Systems segment delivered adjusted EBITDA of $8.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, which includes a combined loss of $1.1 million from the Excalibar and Gulf of Mexico operations.

"Regarding cash flows, we generated solid cash flow in much of the business, although necessary working capital increases within the Excalibar and Gulf of Mexico business units used approximately $15 million, weighing on our operating and Free Cash Flow generation. Revenue-driven growth in receivables, primarily from our Fluids business, also served to limit cash flow generation in the quarter, though I'm pleased to note that our receivable DSO's have improved for the third consecutive quarter, currently standing 11 days below the start of the year.

"Looking ahead, we expect our pending divestitures will provide cash proceeds of approximately $80 million within the next quarter, while also simplifying our business in transition to a more agile and capital-light model capable of consistent Free Cash Flow generation. We anticipate using the cash proceeds from our divestitures to reduce our debt, accelerate investment in higher returning opportunities, and return value to shareholders through share repurchases," concluded Lanigan.

Strategic Actions Update

As previously disclosed, the Company initiated several strategic actions earlier this year, intended to enhance profitability and returns on invested capital. The Company provided the following updates on these strategic actions.

U.S. Mineral Grinding Business – As previously announced, the Company entered into a definitive agreement in October 2022 to sell substantially all of the long-lived assets, inventory and operations of its Excalibar U.S. mineral grinding business ("Excalibar"). As of September 30, 2022, the Excalibar business had $65 million of net assets, including $43 million of net working capital. Upon the completion of the sale, and the monetization of certain retained assets, the Company expects to generate approximately $66 million of cash. For the first nine months of 2022, the Excalibar business contributed revenues of $44 million and operating income of $3 million. The Excalibar business is reported within the Fluids Systems segment.

Conroe, Texas Blending Facility – Following the first quarter 2022 shut down of the Industrial Blending business, the Company entered a non-binding letter of intent in September 2022 to sell the blending and warehouse facility and related equipment located in Conroe, Texas. Reflecting the effect of the previously recorded impairment, the reported value of the facility and related assets is $11 million as of September 30, 2022. The Conroe, Texas industrial blending facility is reported as the Industrial Blending segment.

Gulf of Mexico – The Company has recently entered into two separate agreements, which effectively provide for the Company's exit from the Gulf of Mexico market. First, the Company entered into an agreement in the third quarter to sell substantially all assets associated with the Gulf of Mexico completions fluids operations. Separately, the Company entered into an agreement in October 2022 with a leading global energy services provider, providing for a seven-year sublease of the Company's Fourchon, LA drilling fluids shorebase and blending facility. As part of this arrangement, substantially all Gulf of Mexico drilling fluids inventory will be sold to the lessee as consumed, or no later than nine-months from completion of the transaction. As a result of the planned exit from the Gulf of Mexico market and related transactions, the Company recognized an impairment of $29.4 million in the third quarter, to reflect the estimated fair value of the long-lived assets and net realizable value of the inventory related to these Gulf of Mexico assets. After giving effect to the impairment, the Gulf of Mexico business had approximately $35 million of net assets at September 30, 2022, including $27 million of net working capital. These Gulf of Mexico transactions are anticipated to generate cash of approximately $30 million from the sale of assets and associated exit of the Gulf of Mexico business. For the first nine months of 2022, the Gulf of Mexico operations generated revenues of $19 million and an operating loss of $39 million, including the $29 million impairment. The Gulf of Mexico operations are included in the Fluids Systems segment.

All of the above transactions are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 and each of the transactions remain subject to customary closing conditions and uncertainties.

Segment Results

The Industrial Solutions segment generated revenues of $51.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $48.9 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $42.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Segment operating income was $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $9.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2021.

The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $168.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $145.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $108.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Segment operating loss was $24.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to operating income of $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 and an operating loss of $6.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. The Fluids Systems operating loss for the third quarter of 2022 includes $29.4 million of non-cash impairment charges related to the long-lived assets and inventory associated with the exit of Gulf of Mexico operations. The Fluids Systems operating loss for the third quarter of 2021 included $4.0 million of charges primarily related to self-insured costs associated with Hurricane Ida damage to the Fourchon, Louisiana Fluids Systems operating base, facility exit, and severance costs.

Conference Call

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2022

June 30, 2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Revenues $ 219,853

$ 194,144

$ 151,797

$ 590,435

$ 435,218 Cost of revenues 187,884

168,206

132,273

507,078

376,370 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,207

24,330

23,864

72,970

67,755 Other operating (income) loss, net (345)

(80)

1,723

(375)

(141) Impairments and other charges 29,417

7,905

—

37,322

— Operating loss (21,310)

(6,217)

(6,063)

(26,560)

(8,766)



















Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (1,424)

(583)

25

(1,943)

(83) Interest expense, net 1,875

1,638

2,176

4,719

6,748 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

210

—

1,000 Loss before income taxes (21,761)

(7,272)

(8,474)

(29,336)

(16,431)



















Provision for income taxes 2,834

480

2,011

490

5,414 Net loss $ (24,595)

$ (7,752)

$ (10,485)

$ (29,826)

$ (21,845)



















Calculation of EPS:

















Net loss - basic and diluted $ (24,595)

$ (7,752)

$ (10,485)

$ (29,826)

$ (21,845)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 93,737

92,657

91,932

92,843

91,264 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards —

—

—

—

— Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 93,737

92,657

91,932

92,843

91,264



















Net loss per common share - basic: $ (0.26)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.32)

$ (0.24) Net loss per common share - diluted: $ (0.26)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.32)

$ (0.24)

Newpark Resources, Inc. Operating Segment Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30,

2022

June 30, 2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Revenues

















Fluids Systems $ 168,621

$ 145,261

$ 107,955

$ 454,896

$ 292,897 Industrial Solutions 51,232

48,883

41,976

135,539

134,033 Industrial Blending —

—

1,866

—

8,288 Total revenues $ 219,853

$ 194,144

$ 151,797

$ 590,435

$ 435,218



















Operating income (loss)

















Fluids Systems (1) $ (24,193)

$ 425

$ (6,646)

$ (20,394)

$ (19,944) Industrial Solutions 10,036

9,754

8,167

26,148

32,645 Industrial Blending (2) (526)

(8,912)

(64)

(10,324)

(1,269) Corporate office (6,627)

(7,484)

(7,520)

(21,990)

(20,198) Total operating income (loss) $ (21,310)

$ (6,217)

$ (6,063)

$ (26,560)

$ (8,766)



















Segment operating margin

















Fluids Systems (14.3) %

0.3 %

(6.2) %

(4.5) %

(6.8) % Industrial Solutions 19.6 %

20.0 %

19.5 %

19.3 %

24.4 % Industrial Blending NM

NM

(3.4) %

NM

(15.3) %





(1) Fluids Systems operating loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes $29.4 million of non-cash impairment charges related to the long-lived assets and inventory associated with the exit of our Gulf of Mexico operations. Fluids Systems operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2021 included $4.0 million of charges primarily related to self-insured costs associated with Hurricane Ida damage to our Fourchon, Louisiana Fluids Systems operating base, facility exit, and severance costs. Fluids Systems operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included $4.6 million of charges primarily related to self-insured costs associated with Hurricane Ida damage to our Fourchon, Louisiana Fluids Systems operating base, facility exit, and severance costs. (2) Industrial Blending operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and the nine months ended September 30, 2022 included a $7.9 million non-cash charge for the impairment of the long-lived assets as well as exit and other costs related to the ongoing process to sell these assets.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) September 30,

2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,450

$ 24,088 Receivables, net 211,496

194,296 Inventories 160,039

155,341 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,162

14,787 Current assets held for sale 71,191

— Total current assets 477,338

388,512







Property, plant and equipment, net 189,899

260,256 Operating lease assets 23,195

27,569 Goodwill 46,853

47,283 Other intangible assets, net 20,664

24,959 Deferred tax assets 5,995

2,316 Other assets 2,740

1,991 Total assets $ 766,684

$ 752,886







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current debt $ 23,431

$ 19,210 Accounts payable 104,803

84,585 Accrued liabilities 42,693

46,597 Current liabilities held for sale 1,882

— Total current liabilities 172,809

150,392







Long-term debt, less current portion 133,637

95,593 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 19,534

22,352 Deferred tax liabilities 8,803

11,819 Other noncurrent liabilities 9,929

10,344 Total liabilities 344,712

290,500







Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 111,357,108 and

109,330,733 shares issued, respectively) 1,114

1,093 Paid-in capital 639,196

634,929 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (74,807)

(61,480) Retained earnings (deficit) (6,504)

24,345 Treasury stock, at cost (17,310,231 and 16,981,147 shares, respectively) (137,027)

(136,501) Total stockholders' equity 421,972

462,386 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 766,684

$ 752,886

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (29,826)

$ (21,845) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operations:





Impairments and other non-cash charges 37,322

— Depreciation and amortization 30,259

32,009 Stock-based compensation expense 5,102

5,721 Provision for deferred income taxes (5,717)

282 Credit loss expense 721

426 Gain on sale of assets (2,550)

(6,863) Gain on insurance recovery —

(849) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

1,000 Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs 724

3,062 Change in assets and liabilities:





Increase in receivables (26,494)

(26,382) Increase in inventories (58,722)

(2,536) Increase in other assets (3,976)

(2,535) Increase in accounts payable 24,751

25,292 Increase in accrued liabilities and other 313

6,888 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (28,093)

13,670







Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (17,720)

(19,103) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,497

11,730 Proceeds from insurance property claim —

85 Net cash used in investing activities (15,223)

(7,288)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on lines of credit 241,487

166,012 Payments on lines of credit (199,549)

(150,132) Purchases of Convertible Notes —

(28,137) Proceeds from term loan 3,754

8,258 Proceeds from financing obligation —

8,004 Debt issuance costs (999)

(295) Purchases of treasury stock (2,619)

(1,435) Other financing activities (2,251)

(458) Net cash provided by financing activities 39,823

1,817







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,083)

(1,349)







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (5,576)

6,850 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 29,489

30,348 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 23,913

$ 37,198

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, EBITDA Margin, Net Debt, and the Ratio of Net Debt to Capital.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share

The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) and net income (loss) per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per common share:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30,

2022

June 30, 2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Net loss (GAAP) $ (24,595)

$ (7,752)

$ (10,485)

$ (29,826)

$ (21,845) Impairments and other charges 29,417

7,905

—

37,322

— Fourchon, Louisiana hurricane-related costs —

—

2,596

—

2,596 Facility exit costs and other 526

1,031

1,691

1,558

1,691 Severance costs —

153

640

519

1,697 Gain on legal settlement —

—

—

—

(1,000) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

210

—

1,000 Gain on insurance recovery —

—

(849)

—

(849) Tax on adjustments (110)

(249)

—

(437)

— Tax benefit on restructuring of certain subsidiary legal entities —

—

—

(3,111)

— Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) $ 5,238

$ 1,088

$ (6,197)

$ 6,025

$ (16,710)



















Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) $ 5,238

$ 1,088

$ (6,197)

$ 6,025

$ (16,710)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 93,737

92,657

91,932

92,843

91,264 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards 446

1,794

—

1,348

— Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 94,183

94,451

91,932

94,191

91,264



















Adjusted net income (loss) per common share

- diluted (non-GAAP): $ 0.06

$ 0.01

$ (0.07)

$ 0.06

$ (0.18)

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles the Company's net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30,

2022

June 30, 2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (24,595)

$ (7,752)

$ (10,485)

$ (29,826)

$ (21,845) Interest expense, net 1,875

1,638

2,176

4,719

6,748 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,834

480

2,011

490

5,414 Depreciation and amortization 9,696

10,111

10,516

30,259

32,009 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (10,190)

4,477

4,218

5,642

22,326 Impairments and other charges 29,417

7,905

—

37,322

— Fourchon, Louisiana hurricane-related costs —

—

2,596

—

2,596 Facility exit costs and other 388

761

1,691

1,150

1,691 Severance costs —

153

640

519

1,697 Gain on legal settlement —

—

—

—

(1,000) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

210

—

1,000 Gain on insurance recovery —

—

(849)

—

(849) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 19,615

$ 13,296

$ 8,506

$ 44,633

$ 27,461

Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by (used in) operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flow:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30,

2022

June 30, 2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) $ (5,082)

$ (25,801)

$ (12,167)

$ (28,093)

$ 13,670 Capital expenditures (8,205)

(1,894)

(8,626)

(17,720)

(19,103) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 554

1,368

2,522

2,497

11,730 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ (12,733)

$ (26,327)

$ (18,271)

$ (43,316)

$ 6,297

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA Margin

The following tables reconcile the Company's segment operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30,

2022

June 30, 2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Revenues $ 168,621

$ 145,261

$ 107,955

$ 454,896

$ 292,897 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ (24,193)

$ 425

$ (6,646)

$ (20,394)

$ (19,944) Depreciation and amortization 3,598

3,862

4,421

11,517

13,585 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (20,595)

4,287

(2,225)

(8,877)

(6,359) Impairments and other charges 29,417

—

—

29,417

— Fourchon, Louisiana hurricane-related costs —

—

2,596

—

2,596 Facility exit costs and other —

—

1,691

—

1,691 Severance costs —

84

564

235

1,177 Other —

—

(849)

—

(849) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 8,822

$ 4,371

$ 1,777

$ 20,775

$ (1,744) Operating Margin (GAAP) (14.3) %

0.3 %

(6.2) %

(4.5) %

(6.8) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 5.2 %

3.0 %

1.6 %

4.6 %

(0.6) %



Industrial Solutions Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30,

2022

June 30, 2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Revenues $ 51,232

$ 48,883

$ 41,976

$ 135,539

$ 134,033 Operating income (GAAP) $ 10,036

$ 9,754

$ 8,167

$ 26,148

$ 32,645 Depreciation and amortization 5,367

5,362

4,740

16,171

14,344 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 15,403

15,116

12,907

42,319

46,989 Severance costs —

93

15

161

253 Gain on legal settlement —

—

—

—

(1,000) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 15,403

$ 15,209

$ 12,922

$ 42,480

$ 46,242 Operating Margin (GAAP) 19.6 %

20.0 %

19.5 %

19.3 %

24.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 30.1 %

31.1 %

30.8 %

31.3 %

34.5 %

Newpark Resources, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued) (Unaudited)

Industrial Blending Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30,

2022

June 30, 2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Revenues $ —

$ —

$ 1,866

$ —

$ 8,288 Operating loss (GAAP) $ (526)

$ (8,912)

$ (64)

$ (10,324)

$ (1,269) Depreciation and amortization 138

270

253

678

825 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (388)

(8,642)

189

(9,646)

(444) Impairment —

7,905

—

7,905

— Facility exit costs and other 388

761

—

1,150

— Severance costs —

(24)

61

123

61 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ —

$ —

$ 250

$ (468)

$ (383)

Ratio of Net Debt to Capital

The following tables reconcile the Company's ratio of total debt to capital calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of ratio of net debt to capital:

(In thousands) September 30,

2022

December 31, 2021 Current debt $ 23,431

$ 19,210 Long-term debt, less current portion 133,637

95,593 Total Debt 157,068

114,803 Total stockholders' equity 421,972

462,386 Total Capital $ 579,040

$ 577,189







Ratio of Total Debt to Capital 27.1 %

19.9 %







Total Debt $ 157,068

$ 114,803 Less: cash and cash equivalents (20,450)

(24,088) Net Debt 136,618

90,715 Total stockholders' equity 421,972

462,386 Total Capital, Net of Cash $ 558,590

$ 553,101







Ratio of Net Debt to Capital 24.5 %

16.4 %

