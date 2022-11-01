Duas Rodas launches exclusive Acerola extract with standardized 40% natural vitamin C at Supply Side West 2022

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in the largest biome in the world and a global reference for Acerola fruit products, Duas Rodas launches an exclusive product for the food supplement industry at Supply Side West 2022. The new product, called Vitamin-Ace™ 40, is a fruit extract with a standardized 40% natural vitamin C content.

A first in the global market, Vitamin-Ace™ 40 preserves the high concentration of natural vitamin C in acerola, with a concentration of 40% ascorbic acid, to meet the growing consumer demand for products that boost immunity. This active ingredient has other uses that are increasingly valued by the sector, such as being an antioxidant in meat products and gluten-chain enhancement in baked goods.

In addition to its high concentration of 40% natural ascorbic acid, the fruit product is carrier-free, meeting the strong demand for clean label products.

Developed by a multidisciplinary team of flavor specialists, the standardized 40% vitamin C Acerola Extract is the result of a strategic combination of technical knowledge, cutting-edge technology and the Latin American multinational company's 96 years of know-how. A pioneer in the production of essential oils in Brazil, the company has extensive expertise in the development of flavors and botanical ingredients, as well as in extraction and drying processes.

"Created and developed by our multidisciplinary team of specialists, and based on the solid technological structure of Duas Rodas, the 40% vitamin C Acerola Extract is a pioneering solution for the food supplement industry," says Rosemeri Francener, Director of International Business. The executive reinforces that the company has complete control and traceability of the supply chain, ensuring the best possible performance and guaranteeing the supply of ingredients in the market.

With Kosher and Halal certifications, Vitamin-Ace™ 40 is part of the Vitamin-Ace™ platform, the portfolio of Duas Rodas Acerola extracts and dehydrated products.

With 10,000 customers in 40 countries, Duas Rodas offers 3,000 products, including flavors, extracts, dehydrated products, condiments, additives, chocolate, ice cream and confectionery products. The multinational has three units in Brazil and another three in Chile, Colombia and Mexico, as well as offices in the United States and China. The company has products with international certifications such as Kosher, Halal, Organic Products and Fair for Life, in addition to FSSC 22000 and SMETA.

