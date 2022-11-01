BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

- Continued Strength in Leasing Drove Record Total and Small Shop Leased Occupancy -

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today its operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, net income was $0.26 per diluted share and $0.15 per diluted share, respectively.

Key highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2022 include:

Executed 1.7 million square feet of new and renewal leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 14.2%, including 0.7 million square feet of new leases, with rent spreads on comparable space of 32.2%

Sequentially increased total leased occupancy to a record 93.3%, anchor leased occupancy to 95.4%, and small shop leased occupancy to a record 88.8%

Reported an increase in same property NOI of 3.6%

Reported Nareit FFO of $147.7 million , or $0.49 per diluted share

Stabilized $45.9 million of reinvestment projects at an average incremental NOI yield of 8%, with the in process reinvestment pipeline totaling $400.3 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%

Completed $29.1 million of dispositions

Subsequent events:

Increased quarterly dividend by 8.3% to $0.26 per common share, which represents an annualized yield of approximately 4.9% as of October 31, 2022

Renewed the Company's $400 million share repurchase program and $400 million ATM stock offering program

Completed $81.4 million of dispositions

Updated previously provided NAREIT FFO per diluted share expectations for 2022 to $1.94 - $1.97 from $1.93 - $1.97 and affirmed previously provided same property NOI growth expectations for 2022 of 5.5% - 6.0%

"Our team and business plan continue to perform, as reflected in our strong leasing volumes and spreads, our record portfolio-wide occupancy, and our stabilization of highly accretive reinvestments that deliver significant value, even in a rising interest rate environment," commented James Taylor, CEO and President. "Importantly, our disciplined execution, coupled with our forward leasing and reinvestment pipelines, positions us to continue to deliver value to our stakeholders in the years to come."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, net income was $79.7 million , or $0.26 per diluted share, and $46.1 million , or $0.15 per diluted share, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, net income was $247.0 million , or $0.82 per diluted share, and $188.9 million , or $0.63 per diluted share, respectively.

Nareit FFO

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, Nareit FFO was $147.7 million , or $0.49 per diluted share, and $115.8 million , or $0.39 per diluted share, respectively. Results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 include items that impact FFO comparability, including transaction expenses, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and loss on extinguishment of debt, net, of $(0.4) million , or $(0.00) per diluted share, and $(27.4) million , or $(0.09) per diluted share, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, Nareit FFO was $442.0 million , or $1.47 per diluted share, and $385.0 million , or $1.29 per diluted share, respectively. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 include items that impact FFO comparability, including transaction expenses, litigation and other non-routine legal expenses, and loss on extinguishment of debt, net, of $(1.8) million , or $(0.01) per diluted share, and $(31.0) million , or $(0.10) per diluted share, respectively.

Same Property NOI Performance

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 , the Company reported an increase in same property NOI of 3.6% versus the comparable 2021 period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , the Company reported an increase in same property NOI of 6.3% versus the comparable 2021 period.

Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share (equivalent to $1.04 per annum) for the fourth quarter of 2022, which represents an 8.3% increase.

The dividend is payable on January 17, 2023 to stockholders of record on January 4, 2023 , representing an ex-dividend date of January 3, 2023 .

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Value Enhancing Reinvestment Opportunities

During the three months ended September 30, 2022 , the Company stabilized nine value enhancing reinvestment projects with a total aggregate net cost of approximately $45.9 million at an average incremental NOI yield of 8% and added seven new reinvestment projects to its in process pipeline. Projects added include three anchor space repositioning projects, two outparcel development projects, and two redevelopment projects, with a total aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $37.3 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 10%.

At September 30, 2022 , the value enhancing reinvestment in process pipeline was comprised of 53 projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $400.3 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%. The in process pipeline includes 18 anchor space repositioning projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $72.8 million at an expected incremental NOI yield of 7% - 14%; 12 outparcel development projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $23.3 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%; and 23 redevelopment projects with an aggregate net estimated cost of approximately $304.3 million at an expected average incremental NOI yield of 9%.

Follow Brixmor on LinkedIn for video updates on reinvestment projects at https://www.linkedin.com/company/brixmor

Acquisitions

During the three months ended September 30, 2022 , the Company did not complete any acquisitions.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , the Company acquired seven shopping centers, one land parcel at an existing property, and one outparcel at an existing property, for a combined purchase price of $410.6 million .

Dispositions

During the three months ended September 30, 2022 , the Company generated approximately $29.1 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of one shopping center, as well as three partial properties, comprised of 0.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , the Company generated approximately $174.6 million of gross proceeds on the disposition of 11 shopping centers, as well as seven partial properties, comprised of 2.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Subsequent to September 30, 2022 , the Company disposed of four shopping centers, as well as one partial property, for approximately $81.4 million of gross proceeds.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

During the three months ended September 30, 2022 , the Company raised approximately $5.8 million in gross proceeds, excluding commissions, from the sale of approximately 0.2 million shares of common stock at an average price per share of $24.21 through its at-the-market ("ATM") equity offering program.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , the Company raised approximately $53.9 million in gross proceeds, excluding commissions, from the sale of approximately 2.1 million shares of common stock at an average price per share of $25.40 through its ATM equity offering program.

At September 30, 2022 , the Company had $1.3 billion in liquidity and no debt maturities until June 2024 .

Subsequent to September 30, 2022 , the Company renewed its $400 million share repurchase program and its $400 million ATM equity offering program, which together will continue to provide Brixmor with maximum flexibility to capitalize on a wide range of potential capital markets environments and support the long-term execution of its balanced business plan.

GUIDANCE

The Company has updated its previously provided NAREIT FFO per diluted share expectations for 2022 to $1.94 - $1.97 from $1.93 - $1.97 and affirmed its previously provided same property NOI growth expectations of 5.5% - 6.0%.

Expectations for 2022 Nareit FFO:

The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of the Company's 2022 estimated net income attributable to common stockholders to Nareit FFO:

(Unaudited, dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2022E

2022E Per Diluted Share Net income

$305 - $314

$1.01 - $1.04 Depreciation and amortization related to real estate

335

1.11 Gain on sale of real estate assets

(61)

(0.20) Impairment of real estate assets

5

0.02 Nareit FFO

$584 - $593

$1.94 - $1.97

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share information































As of

As of









9/30/22

12/31/21

Assets











Real estate











Land $ 1,830,251

$ 1,773,448





Buildings and tenant improvements 8,369,931

8,009,320





Construction in progress 123,182

101,422





Lease intangibles 550,477

544,224









10,873,841

10,428,414





Accumulated depreciation and amortization (2,943,592)

(2,813,329)



Real estate, net 7,930,249

7,615,085



Cash and cash equivalents 23,591

296,632



Restricted cash 7,661

1,111



Marketable securities 22,047

20,224



Receivables, net 249,039

234,873



Deferred charges and prepaid expenses, net 160,063

143,503



Real estate assets held for sale 30,001

16,131



Other assets 63,068

49,834

Total assets $ 8,485,719

$ 8,377,393

















Liabilities









Debt obligations, net $ 5,109,454

$ 5,164,518



Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 548,084

494,529

Total liabilities 5,657,538

5,659,047

















Equity











Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 3,000,000,000 shares;











309,040,132 and 306,337,045 shares issued and 299,913,140 and 297,210,053











shares outstanding 2,999

2,972



Additional paid-in capital 3,292,045

3,231,732



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8,028

(12,674)



Distributions in excess of net income (474,891)

(503,684)

Total equity 2,828,181

2,718,346

Total liabilities and equity $ 8,485,719

$ 8,377,393

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts











































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







9/30/22

9/30/21

9/30/22

9/30/21

Revenues

















Rental income $ 304,643

$ 290,013

$ 908,903

$ 853,407



Other revenues 102

173

602

3,549

Total revenues 304,745

290,186

909,505

856,956























Operating expenses

















Operating costs 33,299

32,774

102,592

92,914



Real estate taxes 44,179

39,763

128,123

124,908



Depreciation and amortization 84,773

81,724

254,132

246,356



Impairment of real estate assets -

-

4,597

1,898



General and administrative 29,094

25,309

86,796

76,415

Total operating expenses 191,345

179,570

576,240

542,491























Other income (expense)

















Dividends and interest 88

51

198

242



Interest expense (48,726)

(48,918)

(143,934)

(147,601)



Gain on sale of real estate assets 15,768

11,122

60,667

49,489



Loss on extinguishment of debt, net -

(27,116)

(221)

(28,345)



Other (789)

390

(2,937)

694

Total other expense (33,659)

(64,471)

(86,227)

(125,521)























Net income $ 79,741

$ 46,145

$ 247,038

$ 188,944























Net income per common share:





















Basic



$ 0.26

$ 0.15

$ 0.82

$ 0.63



Diluted



$ 0.26

$ 0.15

$ 0.82

$ 0.63

Weighted average shares:





















Basic



300,213

297,188

299,626

297,165



Diluted



301,341

298,269

300,784

298,209

















FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO)













Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share amounts















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









9/30/22

9/30/21

9/30/22

9/30/21

























Net income $ 79,741

$ 46,145

$ 247,038

$ 188,944



Depreciation and amortization related to real estate 83,712

80,778

250,991

243,601



Gain on sale of real estate assets (15,768)

(11,122)

(60,667)

(49,489)



Impairment of real estate assets -

-

4,597

1,898

NAREIT FFO $ 147,685

$ 115,801

$ 441,959

$ 384,954

























NAREIT FFO per diluted share $ 0.49

$ 0.39

$ 1.47

$ 1.29

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 301,341

298,269

300,784

298,209

























Items that impact FFO comparability

















Transaction expenses $ (250)

$ (154)

$ (1,131)

$ (203)



Litigation and other non-routine legal expenses (157)

(145)

(492)

(2,474)



Loss on extinguishment of debt, net -

(27,116)

(221)

(28,345)

Total items that impact FFO comparability $ (407)

$ (27,415)

$ (1,844)

$ (31,022)

Items that impact FFO comparability, net per share $ (0.00)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.10)

























Additional Disclosures

















Straight-line rental income, net (1) $ 6,393

$ 4,951

$ 17,883

$ 10,627



Accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and

tenant inducements 2,517

1,974

6,721

6,326



Straight-line ground rent expense, net (2) (2)

(32)

(167)

(120)

























Dividends declared per share $ 0.240

$ 0.215

$ 0.720

$ 0.645

Dividends declared $ 71,979

$ 63,852

$ 215,777

$ 191,546

Dividend payout ratio (as % of NAREIT FFO) 48.7 %

55.1 %

48.8 %

49.8 %



























(1) Includes straight-line rental income reversals and re-establishments associated with the conversion of tenants between the cash and accrual bases of accounting of less than $0.1 million and $0.2 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Includes straight-line rental income reversals and re-establishments associated with the conversion of tenants between the cash and accrual bases of accounting of ($0.1 million) and ($2.1 million) during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Straight-line ground rent expense, net is included in Operating costs on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.





































SAME PROPERTY NOI ANALYSIS

















Unaudited, dollars in thousands





















































Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended









9/30/22

9/30/21

Change

9/30/22

9/30/21

Change

Same Property NOI Analysis

























Number of properties

356

356

-

350

350

-

Percent billed

89.7 %

88.2 %

1.5 %

89.6 %

88.1 %

1.5 %

Percent leased

93.4 %

91.7 %

1.7 %

93.4 %

91.6 %

1.8 %





























Revenues



























Base rent

$ 206,714

$ 197,138





$ 602,071

$ 577,530







Expense reimbursements

63,463

59,331





183,590

174,591







Revenues deemed uncollectible

(862)

4,083





6,523

1,342







Ancillary and other rental income / Other revenues

6,133

4,938





17,374

13,789







Percentage rents

1,242

854





6,869

4,277









276,690

266,344

3.9 %

816,427

771,529

5.8 %

Operating expenses



























Operating costs

(31,067)

(30,849)





(94,297)

(85,816)







Real estate taxes

(41,123)

(38,179)





(117,967)

(117,254)









(72,190)

(69,028)

4.6 %

(212,264)

(203,070)

4.5 %

Same property NOI

$ 204,500

$ 197,316

3.6 %

$ 604,163

$ 568,459

6.3 %





























NOI margin

73.9 %

74.1 %





74.0 %

73.7 %





Expense recovery ratio

87.9 %

86.0 %





86.5 %

86.0 %

































Percent Contribution to Same Property NOI Performance:





























Change

Percent

Contribution





Change

Percent

Contribution







Base rent - excluding COVID-19 rent deferrals (lease modifications) and rent abatements

$ 8,842

4.4 %





$ 20,790

3.7 %







Base rent - COVID-19 rent deferrals (lease modifications) and rent abatements

734

0.4 %





3,751

0.6 %







Revenues deemed uncollectible

(4,945)

(2.5 %)





5,181

0.9 %







Net expense reimbursements

970

0.5 %





(195)

0.0 %







Ancillary and other rental income / Other revenues

1,195

0.6 %





3,585

0.6 %







Percentage rents

388

0.2 %





2,592

0.5 %













3.6 %









6.3 %

































Reconciliation of Net Income to Same Property NOI

























Same property NOI

$ 204,500

$ 197,316





$ 604,163

$ 568,459





Adjustments:



























Non-same property NOI

13,165

11,441





47,436

46,386







Lease termination fees

694

1,999





2,754

7,456







Straight-line rental income, net

6,393

4,951





17,883

10,627







Accretion of below-market leases, net of amortization of above-market leases and

tenant inducements

2,517

1,974





6,721

6,326







Straight-line ground rent expense, net

(2)

(32)





(167)

(120)







Depreciation and amortization

(84,773)

(81,724)





(254,132)

(246,356)







Impairment of real estate assets

-

-





(4,597)

(1,898)







General and administrative

(29,094)

(25,309)





(86,796)

(76,415)







Total other expense

(33,659)

(64,471)





(86,227)

(125,521)





Net income

$ 79,741

$ 46,145





$ 247,038

$ 188,944







