The Andersons, Inc. Has Purchased Bridge Agri Partners Inc.

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces it has purchased Bridge Agri Partners Inc. Bridge Agri Partners specializes in providing ingredients to the pet food industry.

"We are excited to expand our pet food ingredient portfolio and our physical presence in the central northern region of the U.S. and Canada," said Bill Krueger, president, The Andersons Trade and Processing. "As a trusted partner in the pet food ingredient industry for many years, we are eager to offer greater options to our customers."

This acquisition further supports The Andersons strategy to expand in its core grain and fertilizer businesses, including premium products focused on food and feed, and our vision to become the most nimble and innovative North American ag supply chain company.

"Having worked with The Andersons for many years, I look forward to being part of the larger organization," said Darwin Rusu, president, Bridge Agri Partners. "This team of skilled and experienced employees, which is among the best in the industry, has been critical to our success. Combining the market knowledge and supply chain expertise of our two companies will enhance the value we provide to current and new customers. I look forward to an exciting future with The Andersons."

Bridge Agri Partners Inc. will continue to work under the Bridge Agri Partners name as a wholly owned subsidiary of The Andersons, Inc.

About The Andersons, Inc.

