LA GEAR SET TO RELAUNCH: APPOINTS DAVE (DAVEO) OSOKOW AS CREATIVE DIRECTOR AND ANNOUNCES RETAIL PARTNERSHIP WITH FRED SEGAL

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-inspired footwear, apparel, and accessories brand, LA Gear will relaunch on November 18, 2022 - debuting a new look and reimagined footwear styles - with Creative Director Dave Osokow and retail partner Fred Segal, ahead of their 40th anniversary.

"We're excited to have DaveO join the LA Gear team. His entrepreneurial spirit and creative style, align with our long-term vision and commitment to design and produce quality products that reflect our heritage, current footwear, and style trends, and expand our visibility," says Jay Jackson, Executive Vice President of ACI International and LA Gear's brand manager.

Dave Osokow steps into his new role with the highly anticipated Boardwalk - a men's and women's lowtop sneaker inspired by LA Gear's archival Unstoppable Collection. Crafted with high-quality materials - genuine leather upper, terry cloth liner - innovative comfort technologies, and a 10-12 hour, rechargeable LED tongue, "The contemporary look of the Boardwalk is a nod to the old-school classics we love from the 90s. A modern nostalgic feel to your everyday style." Osokow says.

The first look of Osokow's lifestyle sneaker will kick off LA Gear x Fred Segal's retail partnership and premiere at Fred Segal's flagship store on LA's Sunset Boulevard, and online at fredsegal.com. The Boardwalk will retail at $100 and join LA Gear's heritage footwear collection: Catapult, Flame, and Turbo.

"LA Gear and Fred Segal are synonymous of Los Angeles, culture and style. I'm excited to partner with LA Gear and collaborate with an iconic retailer like Fred Segal," DaveO.

"Fred Segal shifted the style-culture of Los Angeles - a retail partnership celebrates the legacies of LA Gear, the history of our city and the authenticity of an inclusive lifestyle. We look forward to the future and creating unique collections and experiences." Jay Jackson says.

About LA Gear

LA Gear is a Los Angeles-inspired brand celebrating 40 years of delivering quality footwear, apparel, and accessories. LA Gear is committed to designing and producing products that reflect their heritage, creativity, footwear, and style trends, and represent people from all backgrounds. Discover more at LAGear.com and on Instagram @lagear #LAGear #LAGearStyle

About Dave (DaveO) Osokow

Known to friends as a lifestyle architect, Connecktor Media's, Dave Osokow has worked with some of the entertainment industry's biggest names: honesty and transparency is the driving force that has helped develop his personal and working relationships with leading talent and top-tier brands. Osokow is the co-founder of the successful eyewear company Privé Revaux, alongside celebrity partners Jaimie Fox, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeremy Piven, Ashley Bensen, and is a strategic partner to Super 73, Roots of Fight, and M.G.S. Swimwear.

About Fred Segal®

Fred Segal is the iconic lifestyle brand that defined the LA Look and sparked a revolutionary shift in style, changing retail and pop culture forever. Pioneering the shop-in-shop concept and experiential retail, the brand is built on heritage, inclusivity and love.

The Fred Segal legacy is sustained by always staying ahead with innovative lines and collaborations with designers, artists and emerging brands to create unique capsules, cultural conversations and immersive experiences. Now owned by Jeff Lotman, CEO of Global Icons, Fred Segal opened its Sunset Boulevard Flagship in 2018, and has since expanded to Malibu, Las Vegas, Studio City and Asia.

