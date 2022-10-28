Numinus Launches Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy for Chronic and Serious Medical Illness

Clinical program broadens access to ketamine-assisted therapy for an underserved population

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced the launch of its Ketamine for Chronic and Serious Medical Illness Program. This new program will be introduced first in Numinus' clinics in Utah, British Columbia and Quebec. The Company intends to expand the program to other clinics in later months.

"Chronic and serious medical illness encompasses a wide range of diagnoses, from terminal cancer to chronic pain. In the US alone, six million people could benefit from palliative care, but current treatments have gaps that leave patients struggling to cope with distress," said Dr. Neil Barclay (MD), VP, Product and Protocol Development, Numinus. "Numinus' program addresses this gap by providing safe, evidence-based ketamine-assisted therapy that is specifically designed for this patient population and serves as an adjunct to patients' existing treatment."

Numinus' program will offer ketamine-assisted therapy alongside additional community support, and has a targeted focus on improving patients' physical, emotional, mental and spiritual suffering caused by their illness. Care will be provided by health care professionals who are specifically trained in chronic and serious medical illness. They will work with each patient's existing health care team to ensure they receive an integrated experience.

"Many patients develop adjustment disorders, including depression and anxiety, as they go through the various stages of chronic and serious medical illness," said Dr. Paul Thielking (MD), Chief Science Officer, Numinus. "Ketamine-assisted therapy has significant evidence showing efficacy in addressing these symptoms, and Numinus recognizes the opportunity to alleviate suffering while expanding our model of accessible care to more populations."

To raise further awareness of the positive impact of psychedelic-assisted therapy for those facing palliative and serious illness, Numinus is presenting the Salt Lake City premiere of Dosed 2: Trip of a Lifetime on November 8, 2022 -- a documentary following the journey of a patient undergoing psychedelic-assisted therapy to treat end-of-life distress.

Additionally, since Numinus' acquisition of Novamind earlier in 2022, integration has continued as planned, including the latest consolidation of the Murray and Salt Lake City clinics to streamline clinic operations and enhance the patient experience. By combining two nearby locations, Numinus expects to provide an expanded service offering to clients in the region, while also reducing operating costs.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at numinus.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Neither Numinus Wellness Inc., nor any of its subsidiaries is a professional corporation licensed to practice health services. In jurisdictions where health services may only be provided by a corporation if that corporation holds a valid permit to do so, Numinus and its subsidiaries operate in a management services function to affiliated professional corporations, who provide health services to patients. Numinus and its subsidiaries do provide health services directly to patients in those jurisdictions where authorized to do so.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs regarding future performance are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes" or variations of these words, expressions or statements, that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, will occur or will be realized. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from the results, events or developments expected and expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including the acquisition and renewal of federal, provincial, state, municipal, local or other licenses, and any inability to obtain all necessary government authorizations, licenses and permits to operate and expand the Company's facilities; regulatory or policy changes such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal, state and provincial legalization, due to fluctuations in public opinion, industry perception of integrative mental health, including the use of psychedelic-assisted therapy, delays or inefficiencies or any other reason; any other factor or development likely to hamper the growth of the market; the Company's limited operating and profitability track record; dependence on management; the Company's need for additional financing and the effects of financial market conditions and other factors on the availability of capital; competition, including that of more established and better funded competitors; the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global economy; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the need to build and maintain alliances and partnerships, including with research and development companies, customers and suppliers. These factors should be carefully considered, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Despite the Company's efforts to identify the main risk factors that could cause actual measures, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, other risk factors may cause measures, events or developments to materially differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new facts or any other reason, except as required by applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.