Los Angeles Community Hospitals Host Día De Los Muertos, Day of Remembrance Celebration on Nov. 1

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Community Hospitals at LA, Norwalk and Bellflower are dedicated to serving and supporting the rich cultural heritages of the communities they serve. To this end, the hospitals have joined together to host a free, family-friendly community Día de los Muertos remembrance event. Activities will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 4-8 p.m. on the Los Angeles Community Hospital campus located at 4081 E. Olympic Blvd.

"Día de los Muertos is a celebration of life in our community and within our hospitals' walls, especially during the COVID pandemic," said CEO Hector Hernandez. "Our staffs are united in celebrating together with our community members."

On Nov. 1, the hospital's campus will transform into an extravagant family-friendly celebration, bustling with spectacular altars built by our hospitals and local businesses, a community altar and candle lighting, costume contest, caricature and face painting, entertainment, and food stations. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picture of their loved one to place on the community altar and light a candle in his or her honor.

Día de los Muertos originated in Mexico and Latin America and is now a holiday family tradition for Latino communities residing in the U.S. to come together in remembrance of those lost.

For more information, call (858) 206-9268.

About Los Angeles Community Hospitals:

The three-hospital Los Angeles Community Hospitals system includes locations in east LA, Norwalk and Bellflower. The LA and Norwalk acute care hospitals have been providing healthcare to generations of residents with general and specialty services, such as cardiology, internal medicine, surgical services, and emergency care. The Bellflower behavioral health hospital provides much-needed mental health, safety-net services. Our two acute care hospitals are proud to be among the top 5 percent in the nation for Patient Safety Excellence (Healthgrades, 2022). To learn more, visit LACH-LA.com, LACH-Norwalk.com and LACH-Bellflower.com.

