laWow Announces to Voters - Search Political Candidate Names Ahead of the Upcoming Midterm Elections on laWow.Org

Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, voters have access to search "Political Candidate Names" ahead of the upcoming midterm elections to find lawsuits and/or public information containing the candidate's name you search on laWow.

laWow.org the first-ever lawsuit search engine specifically designed to search words and/or...
laWow.org the first-ever lawsuit search engine specifically designed to search words and/or phrases and find results based on a crowdsourced search. LaWow is an unaltered source of public information, with no commentary, no opinions, just public documents made searchable.(PRNewswire)
A search on laWow.Org for "Midterm Election" returns over 84 results for both the Congressional Senate and House Races

laWow's goal is to empower voters across the country by providing a free resource to anyone who wants to search public records on laWow to get additional information about candidates before the ballots are tallied on November 8th.

A search on laWow.Org for "Midterm Election" returns over 84 results for both the Congressional Senate and House Races.

laWow is a public utility designed to democratize public information. laWow.Orgthe first lawsuit search engine specifically designed for the public, was launched this year. Anyone can search words and/or phrases and find results matching their search. laWow is a platform used by journalists for news, stock investors for companies, researchers for data, and anyone else seeking an unaltered source of information without commentary or opinion.

Media Contact:

Kaylee Chen
info@laWow.Org
kchen@laWow.Org

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lawow-announces-to-voters---search-political-candidate-names-ahead-of-the-upcoming-midterm-elections-on-lawoworg-301661941.html

SOURCE laWow

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.