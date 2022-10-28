JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE AND ICONIC CELEBRITY CHEF CARLA HALL KICK OFF NATIONAL "SCHOOL CAFETERIA TAKEOVER" PARTNERSHIP HONORING SCHOOL CAFETERIA WORKERS IN KNOXVILLE, TENN.

JENNIE-O® team members and Carla Hall visit Blue Grass Elementary School today

WILLMAR, Minn., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the Jennie-O® turkey brand – category leader and trusted brand for turkey products – announced a partnership with esteemed chef, cookbook author and beloved TV personality Carla Hall . The team will honor school cafeteria staff of Blue Grass Elementary School in Knoxville, Tenn. As part of this partnership, Jennie-O® and Hall will visit schools across the nation to honor these unsung heroes by hosting School Cafeteria Takeovers.

"This partnership with the Jennie-O® brand is very special to me and really hits close to home because we are recognizing some of the hardest working people in school districts – those who prepare school breakfasts, lunches and after-school meals for kids and are an essential part of the school day. I know how incredibly hard they work and I'm excited to let them kick up their feet for once, as we cook for them and provide a time of rest and relaxation," Hall said. "Our children need proper nutrition to focus, learn and play, and I'm so grateful that school cafeteria staff and Jennie-O® turkey products provide the protein and nourishment that kids need to succeed."

Hall and the Jennie-O® brand team worked together to develop a delicious menu featuring Jennie-O® turkey for the school cafeteria staff. During the School Cafeteria Takeovers, Hall will lead a baking tutorial of her famous biscuits with school cafeteria staff and treat them to a fabulous meal. Additionally, the brand will bring in local businesses to offer refreshments and other relaxing amenities for school cafeteria heroes, and finally, staff will receive heartfelt notes of gratitude from the student body.

"Our school nutrition staff are tireless workers and are truly irreplaceable members at Blue Grass. They love our students deeply and serve them with a smile daily," said Dr. Casey Cutter, principal of Blue Grass Elementary. "We rarely get to celebrate them the way they deserve to be celebrated and we are so thankful to Carla Hall and Jennie-O® brand for providing us with an opportunity to do just that!"

"We are so thankful to work with Carla Hall to celebrate the unsung heroes of every school — the school cafeteria staff," said Renee Cool, brand manager at Jennie-O Turkey Store. "They work tirelessly and take such amazing care of children, so, for one day, we want to pamper them and show our appreciation for all they do with a delicious Jennie-O® turkey meal and relaxation."

In addition to Blue Grass Elementary School in Knoxville, the Jennie-O® brand team and Hall will also visit:

Nov. 17, 2022 : Los Angeles

Feb. 2023 : Houston

May 2023 : Detroit

As part of the School Cafeteria Takeovers program with Hall, the makers of the Jennie-O® brand will provide $25,000 to four additional schools throughout the year to help fulfill wish lists for cafeterias in need of new equipment and supplies.

Jennie-O® is the leading turkey provider to school districts in the United States.

Jennie-O is the leading turkey provider in 9 of the top 10 school districts in the nation.

Jennie-O serves more than 5,000 school districts in the U.S.

Jennie-O has the largest variety of K-12 turkey products in America.

The Jennie-O sales team has more than 100 years of combined experience in servicing K-12.

90 percent of USDA-donated turkey is processed by Jennie-O.

For more information about Jennie-O® turkey products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit JennieO.com or follow the brand on social media at Facebook.com/JennieOTurkey, Instagram.com/JennieO, TikTok.com/@jennieobrand and Twitter.com/JennieO.

ABOUT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE

For over 80 years, the Jennie-O® brand has been helping consumers live well by eating well. As the category leader, Jennie-O® turkey is the trusted brand for quality turkey and a source of expertise. We provide a full portfolio of delicious, nutritious turkey proteins and inspiration for everyday meals or special occasions. Known for our bright green awning evoking the nostalgia of a local farmer stand, our round logo with a touch of yellow and our distinct name from our founders' daughter Jennifer, the Jennie-O® turkey brand has the right amount of small-town friendliness paired with leading company expertise and quality. For more information, visit JennieO.com.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS – INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food. ™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit https://www.hormelfoods.com/and https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

