Allion USA-SGS Becomes One of First Matter Authorized Test Labs to Provide One-Stop Validation Service

TAIPEI, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allion USA-SGS has been recently accredited by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) as one of the world's first Matter Authorized Test Laboratories (ATL). As of today, we provide Matter certification testing and consulting services, supporting IoT vendors in the certification process and reducing time-to-market. Our goal is to help manufacturers produce high-quality products that meet consumer demands.

Matter is an IP-based smart home protocol for interoperability between IoT devices beyond a single ecosystem. With its network based on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy, and Thread, Matter not only enhances product privacy and security, it also provides a consistent standard for product evaluation. If a product is Matter-certified, it is compatible with all other Matter-enabled devices, allowing consumers to have new IoT experiences across brands which increases brand recognition and trust.

However, smart home products should also have other AV certification and validation tests to win consumers' trust. Certifications such as Amazon Alexa Voice Service, OCF, UPnP+, DLNA, HDMI, HDCP, HDR10+, 8K, and IMAX can show consumers that the product has undergone strict testing.

Besides certification tests, Allion USA-SGS arranges for user experience testing, also significant to products that support Matter. Quality of Experience (QoE) can be measured in the test environment (set up to simulate a real user's usage environment, such as the smart home, smart office or smart building). For smart home scenarios, Allion USA-SGS provides one-stop consultancy services including Ecosystem Interoperability & Real-World Testing, Mobile App Consultancy Service, Wireless Infrastructure Consulting Service (WICS), Security Evaluation, and Compliance & Certification.

As an authorized test lab of over 30 certifications, Allion USA-SGS can not only assist with Matter certifications, but also provide Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread, audio-video validations, and more. Allion USA-SGS provides brands a simple and convenient product certification process.

About Allion USA-SGS

Allion USA-SGS is a global leader in certification testing, design validation, and engineering consultancy services. We offer professional services in research, design, quality, and production. Provided services include standard logo certification tests, customized engineering validation services, product ecosystem scenario testing, testing tool design, and consulting services.

