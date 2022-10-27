WLOX Careers
Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Earnings

Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago

WINDSOR, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA) today reported unaudited earnings of $1.0 million, or $0.33 per share, for the third quarter of 2022. Excluding extraordinary items related to the proposed merger, adjusted earnings for the quarter would have been $1.7 million, or $0.55 per share.  Net income through the nine months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $3.4 million, or $1.08 per share.

Farmers Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Farmers Bankshares, Inc.)
Farmers Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Farmers Bankshares, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

"Third quarter operating results were positively impacted by increases in loans and net interest margin," said President and Chief Executive Officer Vernon M. Towler.  "Excluding merger related costs, operating profits were as expected.  We remain very excited about our partnership with TowneBank.  Our integration teams have begun working together and we anticipate closing the merger transaction in the first quarter of 2023."

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Net loans increased $21.6 million, or 8.37%, as compared to December 31, 2021.  Deposit balances were $510.0 million as of September 30, 2022, a decrease of $21.6 million from $531.6 million as of December 31, 2021.  Non-interest bearing deposits decreased by $15.0 million and make up approximately 34.26% of total deposits.  The decrease in cyclical municipal deposits contributed to a large portion of this decrease in deposits.

Capital ratios at the bank level remain well above the well-capitalized guidelines of the regulatory framework.   Tangible book value continues to be negatively affected by the unrealized losses on the securities portfolio recorded in other comprehensive income due to market interest rate increases since the beginning of 2022.

Results of Operations

The continued increase in market rates and loan growth led to an 8.74% increase in net interest income through the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year.  Excluding PPP income for all quarters, net interest income increased by 16.9% through the third quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income through the third quarter of 2022 was approximately $6.3 million, a decrease of 39.42% from the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by a gain from terminating an interest rate swap, gains from the sale of investments, and the sale of other real estate owned that occurred in the first nine months of 2021 and totaled approximately $3.8 million, pre-tax.  As expected, with the increase in market rates, Farmers' share of our mortgage affiliate's income was decreased by 108.12% or $938 thousand, for the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Non-interest expense through September 30, 2022 increased 13.72% compared to the same period in 2021. The Company has expended approximately $502 thousand in pre-tax expenses related to the dispute with our former Chairman, including legal, advisory, and compensation paid to former employees through the third quarter of 2022.  Also, the Company had non-interest pre-tax expense of $800 thousand during the third quarter related to the proposed merger with TowneBank.

No provision for loan losses were added through the nine months ended September 30, 2022 or during 2021.  The Company considers local and national unemployment, housing and market trends when determining the estimated allowance.  The allowance for loan losses was 2.09% of gross loans as of September 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets, which consists of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned remained consistent with $1.3 million at both December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022.

Loans are considered past due if the required principal and interest income have not been received as of the date such payments were due. As of September 30, 2022, loans greater than thirty days past due totaled $153 thousand, or 0.06% of total gross loans.  This compared to $1.0 million, or 0.39% of total gross loans as of December 31, 2021.

About Farmers Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, Farmers Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Farmers Bank, Windsor, Virginia.  Farmers Bank was founded in 1919 and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater Virginia.  Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA.  Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to Farmers' operations, performance, future strategy and goals. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in the following: economic conditions in Farmers' market area; Farmers' asset quality and ability to manage and assess the creditworthiness of its loan portfolio; deterioration in the housing market and collateral values; Farmers' inability to maintain adequate sources of funding and liquidity; Farmers' successful management of interest rate risk and changes in interest rates and interest rate policies; Farmers' reliance on its management team, including its ability to attract and retain key personnel; Farmers' ability to successfully manage technology and third-party vendors upon whom it is dependent; competition with other banks and financial institutions; the potential impact on Farmers of changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting policies or standards; demand, development and acceptance of new products and services; changing trends in customer profiles and behavior; and the proposed merger with TowneBank, including its closing on the expected terms and schedule, the costs associated with completing it and integrating the businesses, and business operations until and through its closing.  This press release speaks only as of its date, and Farmers disclaims any duty to update the information in it.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands)






9/30/2022


12/31/2021

Assets

(Unaudited)



Total cash & cash equivalents 

$      11,564


$       28,536

Available-for-sale securities

232,381


293,923

Non-marketable equity securities

7,620


7,323

Loans held for investment

286,018


264,540

Allowance for loan losses

(5,981)


(6,142)

Loans held for investment, net

280,037


258,398

Premises and equipment, net

6,127


6,363

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

9,621


9,890

Other real estate owned 

147


147

Bank-owned life insurance 

11,879


11,662

Other assets

18,406


7,213

Total assets

$    577,782


$     623,455





Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity




Deposits




Non-interest bearing deposits

$    175,521


$     188,846

Interest-bearing deposits

334,519


342,779

Total deposits

510,040


531,625

Capital notes

8,500


8,500

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

24,300


7,160

Other liabilities

6,027


6,537

Total liabilities

548,867


553,822





Common stock 

393


391

Capital surplus

3,894


3,589

Retained earnings

62,863


60,856

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(40,872)


2,182

Total Farmers Bankshares, Inc. stockholders' equity

26,278


67,018

Noncontrolling interest 

2,637


2,615

Total stockholders' equity

28,915


69,633

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    577,782


$     623,455

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. 

Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) 

($ in thousands)










Three  Months Ended 


Nine Months Ended 


September 30, 


September 30, 


2022


2021


2022


2021

Interest income 








Interest and fees on loans held for investment

$               3,375


$               3,160


$          9,391


$         9,354

Interest on available-for-sale securities

1,453


1,213


4,555


3,519

Interest on federal funds sold

68


10


82


19

Other interest income 

10


40


25


55

Total interest and dividend income 

4,906


4,423


14,053


12,947









Interest expense








Interest on deposits

391


323


1,045


983

Interest on FHLB and other borrowings

7


-


25


30

Interest on capital notes

67


68


202


204

Interest on repurchase agreements 

32


10


61


31

Total interest expense

497


401


1,333


1,248

Net interest income 

4,409


4,022


12,720


11,699

Provision for loan losses

-


-


-


-

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

4,409


4,022


12,720


11,699









Noninterest income








Service charges and other fee income 

167


116


476


333

Income from automated teller machines and interchange

181


180


543


521

Insurance commissions

1,552


1,501


4,583


4,436

Net gain on disposition of available-for-sale securities

118


112


181


387

Gain on interest rate swap 

-


-


-


423

Income on bank owned life insurance

84


58


227


207

Gain on sale of other real estate owned 

-


-


-


3,110

Other income 

125


462


311


1,017

Total noninterest income

2,227


2,429


6,321


10,434









Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

2,740


2,696


8,131


7,839

Occupancy and equipment 

546


467


1,651


1,439

Bank franchise and other taxes 

169


151


516


491

Advertising and marketing

100


155


336


357

Data processing 

399


393


1,186


1,148

Professional fees

136


172


1,125


544

Merger and acquisition costs

800


-


473


-

Other noninterest expense 

433


452


1,473


1,277

Total non-interest expense

5,323


4,486


14,891


13,095

Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

1,313


1,965


4,150


9,038

Income tax expense

174


262


489


1,457

Net income 

1,139


1,703


3,661


7,581

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

99


96


253


293

Net income attributable to Farmers Bankshares, Inc. 

$               1,040


$               1,607


$          3,408


$         7,288

Financial Highlights 








September 30,  

June 30,  

March 31, 

December 31, 

September 30, 

At or For the Three Months Ended,

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021







Per Share and Shares Outstanding (1)






Basic net income  

$               0.33

$               0.37

$               0.39

$               0.38

$               0.51

Book value at end of period

$               8.37

$             12.20

$             15.93

$             21.42

$             21.15

Tangible book value at end of period 

$               5.30

$               9.11

$             12.82

$             18.26

$             17.96

Basic weighted average shares outstanding 

3,142,564

3,143,824

3,136,960

3,127,724

3,126,957

Dividends per share 

$               0.15

$               0.15

$               0.15

$               0.15

$               0.15

Shares outstanding at period end

3,141,327

3,143,824

3,143,824

3,129,010

3,127,048







Selected Performance Ratios 






Return on average assets

0.69 %

0.76 %

0.77 %

0.78 %

1.10 %

Return on average stockholders' equity

9.59 %

10.01 %

7.75 %

6.92 %

9.44 %

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity

12.34 %

12.69 %

9.20 %

8.08 %

11.09 %

Net interest margin, tax equivalent (2)

3.09 %

2.98 %

2.89 %

2.96 %

3.22 %

Cost of deposits

0.33 %

0.27 %

0.26 %

0.22 %

0.26 %

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue (3)

33.56 %

31.51 %

34.47 %

38.88 %

37.66 %

Efficiency ratio (4)

80.21 %

78.70 %

75.54 %

76.68 %

69.55 %







Balance Sheet Ratios






Loans to deposits

54.66 %

52.09 %

46.81 %

48.44 %

46.29 %

Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.41 %

0.40 %

0.41 %

0.42 %

0.52 %

Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans

2.09 %

2.18 %

2.28 %

2.32 %

2.49 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding

0.03 %

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.00 %

-0.01 %







(1) Computed based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during each period.





(2) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.





(3) Total revenue consists of net interest income and non-interest income






(4) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. 




View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-bankshares-inc-reports-third-quarter-and-year-to-date-earnings-301660532.html

SOURCE Farmers Bankshares, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.