Arrow Reports $12.2 million in Q3 Net Income, Loan Growth of $80 Million in the Quarter

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) announced financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $12.2 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.74. Loan growth and deposit growth were both strong in the quarter, increasing by $80 million and $249 million, respectively.

Third-Quarter Highlights

Earnings:

Net income was $12.2 million .

Net interest margin was 3.14%.

Return on average assets (ROA) was 1.19%.

Return on average equity (ROE) was 13.34%.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.74 for the third quarter.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 were $573 thousand as compared to $153 thousand for the comparable 2021 quarter.

Revenue for third quarter of 2022 was $38.7 million as compared to $36.3 million for the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets were $4.2 billion as of September 30, 2022 , a record high.

Total loans were $2.9 billion as of September 30, 2022 , a record high.

Total deposits were $3.8 billion as of September 30, 2022 .

Loans to deposits ratio as of September 30, 2022 was 77.1%

Additional Items:

Book value per share was $20.91 , down by 4.2% over the prior-year level, primarily as a result of unrealized losses within the available for sale investment portfolio as a result of increasing interest rates.

Nonperforming assets of $10.0 million at September 30, 2022 represented 0.24% of period-end assets, down from 0.29% at September 30, 2021 .

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $12.2 million, down slightly from $13.0 million for the prior-year period. The year-over-year decline in third-quarter net income was primarily due to a decrease of $2.4 million in income earned on loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter of 2021, offset by an increase in the provision expense for credit losses to $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $99 thousand in the third quarter of 2021.

"Arrow had a very strong third quarter, including $80 million of loan growth in the third quarter to reach a record high," said Arrow President and CEO Thomas J. Murphy. "We also completed a conversion of our core banking system in the quarter, which represents a significant investment in technology, operational efficiency and the future of our digital experience. I am proud of our team for continuing to deliver value to our shareholders while advancing our long-term strategic initiatives."

In recognition of the team's tremendous dedication and efforts, Arrow awarded a special bonus in the third quarter, similar to special pandemic bonuses awarded in 2021 and 2020 for outstanding performance.

Additionally, subsidiary Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company announced the consolidation of a smaller Queensbury branch (Aviation Road) into its largest Queensbury branch (Upper Glen Street) as part of our ongoing branch network optimization. The consolidation is expected to become effective in December, and is paired with significant renovations to enhance the Upper Glen Street branch customer experience.

Specific details include:

Income Statement

Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the third quarter was $30.9 million , up 7.9% from $28.6 million in the comparable quarter of 2021. Interest and fees on loans were $29.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 9.1% from $27.2 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 due to loan growth and higher market rates. Interest and fees related to PPP loans, included in the $29.6 million total, were $70 thousand in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.4 million from the third quarter of 2021 resulting from the wind-down of the PPP loan program. In addition, there was an inclusion of $536 thousand to interest income related to an amortization adjustment of indirect loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 . Interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $3.3 million , an increase of $2.1 million , or 182.8%, from $1.2 million in expense for the comparable quarter ending September 30, 2021 due to year-over-year deposit growth and higher deposit rates.

Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin was 3.14% for the quarter, compared to 3.04% for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest margin was due to a variety of factors including higher market rates impacting asset yields, a reduction in cash balances and a one-time adjustment related to indirect loan fees. Net interest margin, excluding PPP income, increased to 3.14% from 2.84% in the comparable prior-year quarter. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased primarily due to the repricing of municipal deposits.



































Three Months Ended









September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021







Interest and Dividend Income $ 34,207



$ 29,807

























































Interest Expense 3,306



1,169









Net Interest Income 30,901



28,638

























Average Earning Assets(1) 3,902,119



3,734,206









Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,781,985



2,705,283

























Yield on Earning Assets(1) 3.48 %

3.17 %























Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.47



0.17

























Net Interest Spread 3.01



3.00









































Net Interest Margin 3.14



3.04

























Income Earned on PPP Loans included in Net Interest Income $ 70



$ 2,530









Net Interest Income excluding PPP loans 30,831



26,108









Net Interest Margin excluding PPP loans 3.14 %

2.84 %























(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.































Provision for Credit Losses: For the third quarter of 2022, the provision for credit losses was $1.7 million , compared to $99 thousand in provision expense in the prior-year quarter. The key drivers for the increase were strong loan growth and a deterioration in forecasted economic conditions.

Noninterest Income: Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , was $7.8 million , compared to $7.7 million in the comparable 2021 quarter. Income from fiduciary activities for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , decreased by $230 thousand over the comparable quarter of 2021, driven by market conditions. Fees and other services to customers increased $105 thousand over the comparable quarter of 2021. Gain on sales of loans decreased $193 thousand from the third quarter of 2021. Other operating income increased $176 thousand from the comparable quarter of 2021 due to a variety of factors, including bank-owned life insurance proceeds.

Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $21.4 million , an increase from $19.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The largest component of noninterest expense was salaries and benefits paid to our employees, which totaled $12.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. In the third quarter of 2022, $550 thousand relating to additional actuarial pension expense was recognized as a result of exceeding the threshold amount of lump sum distributions during the year. The expense for estimated credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures included in other expenses was $30 thousand .

Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $3.8 million for the same quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets: Total assets were $4.2 billion at September 30, 2022 , an increase of $161.7 million , or 4.0%, compared to September 30, 2021 , and an increase of $241.6 million , or 6.1%, compared to June 30, 2022 .

Investments: Total investments were $759.4 million as of September 30, 2022 , an increase of $72.2 million , or 10.5%, compared to September 30, 2021 , and a decrease of $7.5 million , or 1.0%, compared to June 30, 2022 . In 2022, the rising interest rate environment resulted in an increase of unrealized losses versus the comparable prior period.

Loans: Total loans were $2.9 billion as of September 30, 2022 reaching a record high for Arrow. Loan growth for the third quarter of 2022 was $80.0 million and increased $270.0 million , or 10.2%, from September 30, 2021 . In the third quarter, total outstanding commercial loans increased $16.3 million , or 2.0%, driven mostly by commercial real estate loan growth. The consumer loan portfolio grew by $24.5 million , or 2.4%, in the third quarter, primarily within the indirect automobile lending program. Total outstanding residential real estate loans increased $39.2 million , or 3.9%, for the third quarter of 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $29.2 million on September 30, 2022 , which represented 1.00% of loans outstanding, as compared to 1.02% at September 30, 2021 . Asset quality remained solid at September 30, 2022 . Net loan losses, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.08% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 , as compared to 0.07% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 and 0.02% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 . Nonperforming assets of $10.0 million at September 30, 2022 , represented 0.24% of period-end assets, compared to 0.29% at September 30, 2021 .

Deposits: At September 30, 2022 , deposit balances were $3.8 billion . Deposits in the third quarter of 2022 increased by $249.4 million from the prior quarter and increased by $189.5 million , or 5.3%, from the prior-year level. Municipal deposits increased $127.3 million in the third quarter and $13.8 million , or 1.4%, from September 30, 2021 . Non-municipal deposits increased $122.1 million for the quarter and $175.7 million , or 6.7%, from September 30, 2021 . Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 24.0% of total deposits at September 30, 2022 , compared to 23.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2021 . At September 30, 2022 , total time deposits were $186.7 million .

Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $345.6 million on September 30, 2022 , down $14.6 million , or 4.1%, from September 30, 2021 . Accumulated other comprehensive loss was $49.1 million as of September 30, 2022 , primarily as a result of unrealized losses within the available-for-sale investment portfolio. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in the third quarter of 2022. As of September 30, 2022 , Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.14% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.93%. The capital ratios of Arrow and both its subsidiary banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

Additional Commentary

Cash and Stock Dividends: On September 15, 2022 , Arrow distributed a cash dividend of $0.27 per share. Additionally, a 3% stock dividend was distributed on September 23, 2022 . This is the 14th consecutive year Arrow has declared a stock dividend.

Industry Recognition: In the third quarter of 2022, both of Arrow's banking subsidiaries once again earned BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Exceptional Performance Bank ratings.

About Arrow

Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. Arrow is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency, LLC and North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). Some measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. These non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this document may contain statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. Such "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involve a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. Actual outcomes and results may differ, explicitly or by implication. We are not obliged to revise or update these statements to reflect unanticipated events. This document should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the SEC.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

























































Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME















Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 29,618



$ 27,157



$ 82,263



$ 79,354

Interest on Deposits at Banks

1,201



163



1,826



351

Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:















Fully Taxable

2,603



1,632



7,236



4,809

Exempt from Federal Taxes

785



855



2,422



2,682

Total Interest and Dividend Income

34,207



29,807



93,747



87,196

INTEREST EXPENSE















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

267



155



629



566

Savings Deposits

2,469



424



3,778



1,490

Time Deposits over $250,000

89



39



143



228

Other Time Deposits

150



133



370



511

Federal Funds Purchased and

Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

—



—



—



3

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

110



197



405



586

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

173



173



513



513

Interest on Financing Leases

48



48



145



146

Total Interest Expense

3,306



1,169



5,983



4,043

NET INTEREST INCOME

30,901



28,638



87,764



83,153

Provision for Credit Losses

1,715



99



3,389



(286)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

29,186



28,539



84,375



83,439

NONINTEREST INCOME















Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,341



2,571



7,454



7,538

Fees for Other Services to Customers

3,071



2,966



8,916



8,494

Insurance Commissions

1,650



1,576



4,783



4,842

Net Gain (Loss) on Securities

95



(106)



379



250

Net Gain on Sales of Loans

18



211



80



2,251

Other Operating Income

652



476



2,121



1,405

Total Noninterest Income

7,827



7,694



23,733



24,780

NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and Employee Benefits

12,427



11,377



35,400



33,360

Occupancy Expenses, Net

1,521



1,403



4,721



4,480

Technology and Equipment Expense

4,049



3,833



11,802



11,002

FDIC Assessments

295



249



893



764

Other Operating Expense

3,156



2,561



7,922



7,582

Total Noninterest Expense

21,448



19,423



60,738



57,188

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

15,565



16,810



47,370



51,031

Provision for Income Taxes

3,402



3,821



10,658



11,483

NET INCOME

$ 12,163



$ 12,989



$ 36,712



$ 39,548

Average Shares Outstanding 1:















Basic

16,512



16,508



16,506



16,495

Diluted

16,558



16,568



16,553



16,554

Per Common Share:















Basic Earnings

$ 0.74



$ 0.79



$ 2.22



$ 2.40

Diluted Earnings

0.74



0.78



2.22



2.39



1 2021 Share and Per Share Amounts have been restated for the September 23, 2022, 3% stock dividend.







ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)





































September 30,

2022

December 31, 2021

September 30,

2021 ASSETS









Cash and Due From Banks $ 44,872



$ 26,978



$ 49,430

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks 328,557



430,718



548,936

Investment Securities:









Available-for-Sale at Fair Value 575,054



559,316



486,900

Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $175,800 at September 30, 2022; $201,292 at December 31, 2021; and $203,936 at September 30, 2021) 182,178



196,566



198,337

Equity Securities 2,126



1,747



1,886

FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock 4,720



5,380



5,380

Loans 2,924,794



2,667,941



2,654,751

Allowance for Credit Losses (29,232)



(27,281)



(26,956)

Net Loans 2,895,562



2,640,660



2,627,795

Premises and Equipment, Net 54,015



46,217



44,003

Goodwill 21,873



21,873



21,873

Other Intangible Assets, Net 1,604



1,918



2,006

Other Assets 122,217



96,579



84,558

Total Assets $ 4,232,778



$ 4,027,952



$ 4,071,104

LIABILITIES









Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 910,221



810,274



841,910

Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts 1,113,850



994,391



1,035,358

Savings Deposits 1,584,373



1,531,287



1,515,692

Time Deposits over $250,000 59,059



82,811



73,889

Other Time Deposits 127,602



131,734



138,714

Total Deposits 3,795,105



3,550,497



3,605,563

Federal Funds Purchased and

Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase —



—



2,426













Federal Home Loan Bank Term Advances 25,000



45,000



45,000

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated

Subsidiary Trusts 20,000



20,000



20,000

Finance Leases 5,131



5,169



5,181

Other Liabilities 41,992



36,100



32,763

Total Liabilities 3,887,228



3,656,766



3,710,933

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares Authorized at September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 —



—



—

Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized (21,423,992 Shares Issued at September 30, 2022 and 20,800,144 Shares Issued at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021) 21,424



20,800



20,800

Additional Paid-in Capital 399,461



377,996



377,349

Retained Earnings 57,778



54,078



47,936













Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income (49,070)



347



(3,719)

Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,900,975 Shares at September 30, 2022; 4,759,414 Shares at December 31, 2021 and 4,780,496 Shares at September 30, 2021) (84,043)



(82,035)



(82,195)

Total Stockholders' Equity 345,550



371,186



360,171

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,232,778



$ 4,027,952



$ 4,071,104



























Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



























































Quarter Ended 9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021 Net Income $ 12,163



$ 11,974



$ 12,575



$ 10,309



$ 12,989

Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):





































Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments 70



114



96



(104)



(79)









































Share and Per Share Data:1

















Period End Shares Outstanding 16,523



16,503



16,493



16,522



16,500

Basic Average Shares Outstanding 16,512



16,494



16,511



16,509



16,508

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 16,558



16,535



16,566



16,574



16,568

Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.74



$ 0.72



$ 0.76



$ 0.62



$ 0.79

Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.74



0.72



0.76



0.61



0.78

Cash Dividend Per Share 0.262



0.262



0.262



0.252



0.245





















Selected Quarterly Average Balances:

















Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 209,001



$ 232,545



$ 410,644



$ 551,890



$ 416,500

Investment Securities 821,052



822,112



797,347



681,732



675,980

Loans 2,872,066



2,804,180



2,678,796



2,660,665



2,641,726

Deposits 3,598,519



3,569,754



3,582,256



3,590,766



3,435,933

Other Borrowed Funds 50,125



50,140



68,596



70,162



72,187

Shareholders' Equity 361,675



357,228



370,264



364,409



359,384

Total Assets 4,047,738



4,012,999



4,054,943



4,060,540



3,902,041

Return on Average Assets, annualized 1.19 %

1.20 %

1.26 %

1.01 %

1.32 % Return on Average Equity, annualized 13.34 %

13.44 %

13.77 %

11.22 %

14.34 % Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2 14.27 %

14.40 %

14.72 %

12.01 %

15.36 % Average Earning Assets $ 3,902,119



$ 3,858,837



$ 3,886,787



$ 3,894,287



$ 3,734,206

Average Paying Liabilities 2,781,985



2,808,287



2,855,884



2,841,304



2,705,283

Interest Income 34,207



30,593



28,947



28,354



29,807

Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3 268



269



270



285



292

Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3 34,475



30,862



29,217



28,639



30,099

Interest Expense 3,306



1,555



1,122



1,152



1,169

Net Interest Income 30,901



29,038



27,825



27,202



28,638

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3 31,169



29,307



28,095



27,487



28,930

Net Interest Margin, annualized 3.14 %

3.02 %

2.90 %

2.77 %

3.04 % Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3 3.17 %

3.05 %

2.93 %

2.80 %

3.07 %



















Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4

















Noninterest Expense $ 21,448



$ 20,345



$ 18,945



$ 20,860



$ 19,423

Less: Intangible Asset Amortization 48



48



49



52



51

Net Noninterest Expense $ 21,400



$ 20,297



$ 18,896



$ 20,808



$ 19,372

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent $ 31,169



$ 29,307



$ 28,095



$ 27,487



$ 28,930

Noninterest Income 7,827



7,744



8,162



7,589



7,694





















Less: Net (Loss) Gain on Securities 95



154



130



(139)



(106)

Net Gross Income $ 38,901



$ 36,897



$ 36,127



$ 35,215



$ 36,730

Efficiency Ratio 55.01 %

55.01 %

52.30 %

59.09 %

52.74 %



















Period-End Capital Information:

















Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value) $ 345,550



$ 356,498



$ 357,243



$ 371,186



$ 360,171

Book Value per Share 1 20.91



21.60



21.66



22.47



21.83

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net 23,477



23,583



23,691



23,791



23,879

Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2 19.49



20.17



20.22



21.03



20.38





















Capital Ratios:5





































Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.71 %

9.60 %

9.37 %

9.20 %

9.39 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.14 %

13.14 %

13.48 %

13.77 %

13.71 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.85 %

13.86 %

14.23 %

14.55 %

14.51 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.93 %

14.93 %

15.33 %

15.69 %

15.66 %



















Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt. $ 1,515,994



$ 1,589,178



$ 1,793,747



$ 1,851,101



$ 1,778,659









Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information - Continued (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

































































Footnotes:





































1. Share and Per Share Data have been restated for the September 23, 2022, 3% stock dividend.



2. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value and Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.



9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 345,550



$ 356,498



$ 357,243



$ 371,186



$ 360,171



Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net 23,477



23,583



23,691



23,791



23,879



Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP) $ 322,073



$ 332,915



$ 333,552



$ 347,395



$ 336,292

























Period End Shares Outstanding 16,523



16,503



16,493



16,522



16,500



Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 19.49



$ 20.17



$ 20.22



$ 21.03



$ 20.38



Net Income 12,163



11,974



12,575



10,309



12,989



Return on Average Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized) 14.27 %

14.40 %

14.72 %

12.01 %

15.36 %





















3. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent is the ratio of our annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.





9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

Interest Income (GAAP) $ 34,207



$ 30,593



$ 28,947



$ 28,354



$ 29,807



Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment

(Non-GAAP) 268



269



270



285



292



Interest Income - Tax Equivalent

(Non-GAAP) $ 34,475



$ 30,862



$ 29,217



$ 28,639



$ 30,099



Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 30,901



$ 29,038



$ 27,825



$ 27,202



$ 28,638



Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment

(Non-GAAP) 268



269



270



285



292



Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent

(Non-GAAP) $ 31,169



$ 29,307



$ 28,095



$ 27,487



$ 28,930



Average Earning Assets $ 3,902,119



$ 3,858,837



$ 3,886,787



$ 3,894,287



$ 3,734,206



Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)* 3.17 %

3.05 %

2.93 %

2.80 %

3.07 %





















4. Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance. Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of noninterest expense to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, as adjusted).





















5. For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios in the table above, as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital amounts listed in the table below, are estimates based on, and calculated in accordance with, bank regulatory capital rules. All prior quarters reflect actual results. The CET1 ratio at September 30, 2022 listed in the tables (i.e., 13.14%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).



9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

Total Risk Weighted Assets $ 2,856,224



$ 2,790,520



$ 2,661,952



$ 2,552,812



$ 2,511,910



Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 375,394



366,798



358,738



351,497



344,507



Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 13.14 %

13.14 %

13.48 %

13.77 %

13.71 %





















* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.















Arrow Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended September 30: 2022

2021





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 209,001



$ 1,201



2.28 %

$ 416,500



$ 163



0.16 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 651,899



2,603



1.58



494,869



1,632



1.31

Exempt from Federal Taxes 169,153



785



1.84



181,111



855



1.87

Loans 2,872,066



29,618



4.09



2,641,726



27,157



4.08

Total Earning Assets 3,902,119



34,207



3.48



3,734,206



29,807



3.17

Allowance for Credit Losses (28,006)











(27,040)









Cash and Due From Banks 32,475











38,036









Other Assets 141,150











156,839









Total Assets $ 4,047,738











$ 3,902,041









Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 996,116



267



0.11



$ 923,002



155



0.07

Savings Deposits 1,549,451



2,469



0.63



1,496,938



424



0.11

Time Deposits of $250,000 or More 49,459



89



0.71



71,435



39



0.22

Other Time Deposits 136,834



150



0.43



141,721



133



0.37

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,731,860



2,975



0.43



2,633,096



751



0.11

Short-Term Borrowings —



—







2,012



—



—

FHLBNY Term Advances & Other Long-Term Debt 45,000



283



2.50



65,000



370



2.26

Finance Leases 5,125



48



3.72



5,175



48



3.68

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,781,985



3,306



0.47



2,705,283



1,169



0.17

Noninterest-bearing deposits 866,659











802,837









Other Liabilities 37,419











34,537









Total Liabilities 3,686,063











3,542,657









Stockholders' Equity 361,675











359,384









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,047,738











$ 3,902,041

































Net Interest Income



$ 30,901











$ 28,638





Net Interest Spread







3.01 %









3.00 % Net Interest Margin







3.14 %









3.04 %







Arrow Financial Corporation Consolidated Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)



































Quarter Ended: 9/30/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021 Loan Portfolio









Commercial Loans $ 138,973



$ 172,518



$ 188,191

Commercial Real Estate Loans 679,217



628,929



615,080

Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio 818,190



801,447



803,271

Consumer Loans 1,055,585



920,556



921,189

Residential Real Estate Loans 1,051,019



945,938



930,291

Total Loans $ 2,924,794



$ 2,667,941



$ 2,654,751

Allowance for Credit Losses









Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter $ 28,090



$ 26,956



$ 27,010













Loans Charged-off (1,147)



(719)



(444)

Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 574



486



291

Net Loans Charged-off (573)



(233)



(153)

Provision for Credit Losses 1,715



558



99

Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter $ 29,232



$ 27,281



$ 26,956

Nonperforming Assets









Nonaccrual Loans $ 8,812



$ 10,764



$ 10,723

Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing 514



823



555

Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms 82



77



67

Total Nonperforming Loans 9,408



11,664



11,345

Repossessed Assets 604



126



272

Other Real Estate Owned —



—



79

Total Nonperforming Assets $ 10,012



$ 11,790



$ 11,696













Key Asset Quality Ratios









Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,

Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.08 %

0.03 %

0.02 % Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans,

Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.24 %

0.08 %

0.01 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans 1.00 %

1.02 %

1.02 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans 310.71 %

233.89 %

237.60 % Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans 0.32 %

0.44 %

0.43 % Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets 0.24 %

0.29 %

0.29 %











Nine Month Period Ended:









Allowance for Loan Losses









Allowance for Loan Losses, Beginning of Year $ 27,281







$ 29,232

Impact of the Adoption of ASU 2016-13 —







(1,300)

Loans Charged-off (2,883)







(1,520)

Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 1,445







830

Net Loans Charged-off (1,438)







(690)

Provision for Loan Losses 3,389







(286)

Allowance for Loan Losses, End of Period $ 29,232







$ 26,956













Key Asset Quality Ratios









Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized 0.07 %





0.03 % Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Annualized 0.16 %





(0.01) %

