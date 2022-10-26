Unity MSK Enters Chicago Market with Midland Orthopedic Associates Partnership

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity MSK, a management services company providing support to orthopedic and podiatry practices across the United States, partnered with Chicago-based Midland Orthopedic Associates in October of 2022.

"Midland Orthopedic Associates has served the Chicago community since 1964 with a focus on providing high-quality, compassionate, cost-effective care", said Dr. William Heller, one of six Midland Orthopedic specialists. "This partnership with Unity MSK will enable our physicians to continue to focus on the care we provide individual patients while also participating in the growth of our services to more people in the Chicagoland area."

For over 50 years, the physicians of Midland Orthopedic Associates have aimed to provide their patients with the highest quality orthopedic care. Midland Orthopedic Associates' board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians offer advanced orthopedic care in sports medicine, hand, shoulder and upper extremity, hip and knee, foot and ankle, total joint replacement, arthroscopic surgery, and trauma care. They also have expertise in treating injured workers under workers´ compensation.

"We are very excited to enter the Chicagoland market through a partnership with Midland Orthopedic Associates," said Jon Garfield, CEO of Unity MSK. "Midland has a great reputation in the market as a very patient-focused orthopedic practice. With partners like Dr. Heller and the rest of the Midland physicians, we envision tremendous growth within the Midland practice and through additional partnerships across the Chicago region."

About Midland Orthopedic Associates

Since its founding in 1964, the Chicago orthopedic doctors of Midland Orthopedic Associates have been dedicated to providing patients with the highest standard of care. Midland Orthopedic Associates strives to provide high quality, cost-effective, compassionate care with our goal being to exceed our patients' expectations. For more information, visit https://www.midlandortho.com/.

About Unity MSK

Unity MSK is a national platform providing support services to practices offering the full continuum of musculoskeletal care. Unity MSK's scalable, best-in-class support promotes robust practice growth while allowing physicians to focus on providing the highest-quality clinical treatment for patients. Unity MSK is led by a team of executives and administrative support specialists with extensive clinical support experience. For more information, visit www.unitymsk.com. For further inquiries, please call Unity MSK at 800-990-1301. If interested in discussing physician partnership opportunities, please contact Ryan Pahler at rpahler@unitymsk.com.

