Uniform Appoints Darren Guarnaccia as President

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniform (Uniform.dev), the first to market provider of Digital Experience Composition (DXC) software, today announced that Darren Guarnaccia joined the company as President. Darren will be responsible for Marketing,and Product Strategy. Darren will report to the Chief Executive Officer of Uniform, Lars Petersen.

Darren brings more than 25 years of experience leading product strategy and marketing teams in the Digital Experience market. He joins Uniform from Hootsuite, where he was Senior Vice President of Product. During his tenure at Hootsuite, Darren's product leadership and strategy led to the company launching new integrations with Tik Tok, Instagram and Microsoft Teams, and being awarded Best Apps and Software Category at 26th Annual Webby Awards. Hootsuite was also recognized by Forbes Advisor as the Best Social Media Management Software Of 2022 for Multiple Platforms.

As President of Uniform, Darren will be responsible for driving product adoption for both partners and customers, go to market strategy and execution, product strategy and product marketing.

"I am delighted to welcome Darren to Uniform; he has a proven track record of leading successful teams, improving product strategies and extending target markets." said Lars Petersen, CEO of Uniform. "Darren's experience at Sitecore, Crownpeak, Lytics, and Hootsuite will help Uniform grow and lead in the Digital Experience Composition market.

"It's an exciting time to join Uniform. When Gartner named Uniform a Cool Vendor, I was really impressed. That coupled with their leading position in the Digital Experience Composition space is an incredible opportunity, said Darren Guarnaccia, President of Uniform. "Companies need to respond to increased omnichannel and mobile demands; there's real pressure on the expectations of every brand's digital experiences. Uniform is uniquely positioned to support and advance the shift to composable, which will meet and exceed those high expectations."

Uniform connects, orchestrates, and accelerates composable architectures for seamless digital delivery. Uniform empowers business teams to work independently and maintain control over digital experiences while retaining and even improving the technical and cost benefits for developers. Brands require flexibility more than ever and composable stacks powered by Uniform deliver speed and flexibility for future fit experiences.

