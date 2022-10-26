New Artificial Intelligence (AI) Processing Unit with 61 MP High Resolution Image Sensor and BIONZ XR™ Processing Engine Combine to Deliver Best-Ever Image Quality for an Alpha Body

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. announced the Alpha 7R V (model ILCE-7RM5) as the newest R series camera in its acclaimed line of Alpha mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras. The Alpha 7R V combines Sony's highest resolution image sensor in an Alpha camera with a new AI (artificial intelligence) processing unit dedicated to AI-based image recognition – a first in any Alpha camera – as well as the powerful BIONZ XR™ image processing engine – a first in the "R" full-frame lineup. The combination of the high-resolution sensor and these processors enables new breakthroughs in subject recognition and capture for both still photography and video.

Sony Electronics' New Alpha 7R V Camera Delivers a New High-Resolution Imaging Experience with AI-Based Autofocus

The new Alpha 7R V offers 61.0MP still images plus the most effective 8-stepi image stabilization system ever offered in any of Sony's Alpha cameras, as well as refined 8Kii movie recording, a new 4-axis multi-angle LCD monitor, high-speed communication functions, high-level operability and smooth workflow integration. Sony's newest camera is ideal for professionals who need a first-class high-resolution imaging tool.

"The newest addition to our Alpha 7R lineup is the perfect example of our relentless drive to develop industry-leading imaging technology," said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "We are thrilled to introduce the all-new Alpha 7R V with high-resolution and extremely advanced AI integrations that deliver next-generation autofocus performance. We are excited to see what our community creates with the new Alpha 7R V."

Improved AF Accuracy Based on Newly Developed AI Processing Unit

The Alpha 7R V features next-generation AF Real-time Recognition AF, with advanced accuracy and broader subject recognition thanks to a new AI (artificial intelligence) processing unit with deep learning. The state-of-the-art AI processing uses detailed information about human form and pose estimation to dramatically improve recognition accuracy beyond systems which only detect face and eye and make full use of its potentialiii . Real-time Recognition AF, using AI subject recognition, has been developed to include several subject types, including animals, vehicles and insectsiv. The Alpha 7R V also includes continuous shooting at up to 10 fpsv with AF/AE tracking.

In addition to the advanced AI technology, the Alpha 7R V includes improvement to many beloved features from other cameras in Sony's Alpha series that are now included for the first time in Sony's 7R series:

Tenacious Real-time Tracking vi

Faster and more precise wide-area, high-density AF system

Silent, vibration-free shooting vii at up to 7 fps viii

Continuously shoot up to 583 compressed RAW images at high speedix

The Alpha 7R V also includes focus features that support high resolution including full-time DMFx (direct manual focus), and focus bracketingxi, a highly-requested capability that allows for focus stacked images.

Extraordinary Resolution Known to Sony's Alpha 7R Series

The Alpha 7R V was designed to deliver overwhelming detail thanks to the latest BIONZ XR™ image processing engine and a 35mm full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R™ CMOS image sensor with approximately 61.0 effective megapixels. The latest BIONZ XR image processing engine ensures that the resolution potential of the camera's sensor is fully utilized to deliver the highest resolution at low sensitivity in the Alpha series thus far. This enables sensitivity settings from ISO 100 to ISO 32000xii for both stills and movies and wide dynamic range with 15 stopsxiii for stills.

The Alpha 7R V's entire image stabilization system has been updated with a high-precision image stabilization unit, advanced gyro sensors, and optimized image stabilization algorithms for stills and video. In addition to up to the 8-step compensation effect for stills, the new stabilization algorithm provides precise detection and control right down to the single-pixel level, taking full advantage of the sensor's 61.0-megapixel resolution potential to bring out the finest subject details. Sony's newest camera also offers upgraded Pixel Shift Multi Shooting, which takes advantage of the precision in-body image stabilization system control, capturing multiple pixel-shifted images that are later composited using a computer to achieve overwhelming resolution in a single image. Using the latest version of Imaging Edge Desktop™ Ver.3.5 computer application, small pixel-level movements, such as a shift in the subject's position or leaves on a tree, are automatically detected and corrected for optimized compositing can be achievedxiv. 16-image composites with approximately 240.8 million pixels (19,008 x 12,672 pixels)xv can be produced from data that is equivalent to approximately 963.2 million pixels. The Alpha 7R V also supports precise and versatile external flash control for additional creative flexibility. Additionally, when in challenging lighting conditions the Alpha 7R V effectively suppresses flickering from artificial lightsxvi for stills and video.

Additional features that offer flexibility for still photography includes:

Addition of Lossless RAW image compression and selectable RAW image sizes and quality

Greatly expanded focus and exposure bracketing

Creative Look settings for stills and videos in camera

High-quality HEIF images with high compression efficiency

Wide brightness range for large screen viewing.

Cinematic Video Capabilities

In addition to incredible still photography capabilities, the Alpha 7R V offers advanced video capabilities. Sony's newest camera delivers 8Ki 24/25p video, 4K video oversampled from 6.2K without binningxvii, a high-efficiency MPEG-H HEVC/H.265 codec, all intra recording, 10-bit 4:2:2 recording, and more for high image quality and flexible editing. It also includes evolved subject recognition for unprecedented real-time tracking reliability, breathing compensation and the ability to use camera metadata for post-processing and advanced in-body image stabilization. In addition to in-body Active modexviii image stabilization for smoother on-the-go recording, the Alpha 7R V is compatible with select lensesxix that include built-in image stabilization for even more stable framing and smooth footage.

Operability and Reliability

The Alpha 7R V pairs outstanding reliability for professional needs in both stills and videos with a compact, lightweight form factor. The Alpha 7R V includes a new 4-axis multi-angle LCD monitorxx that combines the utility of a conventional tilting monitor with side-opening vari-angle flexibility, and an electronic viewfinder with 9.44 million dots. The Alpha 7R V also includes two CFexpress Type A/SDXC compatible media slots and a brand-new menu system with touch control and a wide range of customizable functions.

The Alpha 7R V also allows professionals to optimize their workflow with updated connectivity for improved support. Data can be transferred at high speed over Wi-Fi (802.11ac) 2x2 MIMOxxi or a wired SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps connection via a USB-C® port. In addition to allowing efficient remote shooting as well as still and movie file transfers, new USB streaming features support UVC/UAC, allowing direct streaming from the camera even in 4K (QFHD) resolution with audio as well.

Based on feedback from professionals, the Alpha 7R V includes improved heat dissipation for extended recording timesxxii, an upgraded dust and moisture resistant designxxiii, a durable magnesium alloy chassis, and other refinements for maximum reliability in challenging working environments.

The Alpha 7R V is also compatible with the new PCK-LG3 Screen Protect Glass Sheet, which maintains touch sensitivity while protecting the LCD monitor against stains and fingerprints.

Designed for Professionals with Sustainability in Mind

Measures have been taken to reduce the environmental footprint of this product at various stages of its life cycle: from product development through supply chain, production, and packaging. Sony aims to inspire through efficient use of energy and resources. Recycled plastic including SORPLAS™xxiv were partially used for the camera body. In addition, manufacturing takes place at a facility using renewable energy.

Sony is working towards the use of plastic freexxv packaging materials that provide ample protection against shock and impact. Plant-based non-woven fabrics are used for product bagsxxvi. All of these considerations help to minimize environmental impact.

Pricing and Availability

The new Alpha 7R V will begin shipping in December and is available for approximately $3,900 USD and $5,300 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

New content will also be posted directly at the Sony Photo Gallery. For detailed product information, please visit:

A product video on the new Alpha 7R V can be viewed HERE.

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new Alpha 7R V and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony α - Alpha brand.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news . for more information.

Notes:

i CIPA standards. Pitch/yaw shake only. FE 50mm F1.2 GM. Long exposure NR off.

ii Slow & Quick Motion is not available when recording XAVC HS 8K movies. [APS-C/S35 Shooting] is fixed at [Off]. Angle of view is approx. 1.2x.

iii Camera may not accurately recognize all specified subjects in all conditions. Subject types other than the type specified may be erroneously recognized in some cases.

iv Camera may not accurately recognize all specified subjects in all conditions. Available subject settings are: Human, Animal/Bird, Animal, Bird, Insect, Car/Train, and Airplane. Subject types other than the type specified may be erroneously recognized in some cases.

v Up to 8 fps with AF/AE tracking when shooting with live view. Maximum continuous shooting speed will depend on camera settings.

vi [Tracking] in the menu. Based on advanced artificial intelligence, including machine learning.

vii Some image distortion may occur when shooting fast-moving subjects or when panning or otherwise moving the camera rapidly.

viii Up to 7 fps in continuous "Hi+" mode. Maximum continuous shooting speed will depend on camera settings.

ix Sony CEA-G160T CFexpress Type A memory card used. Continuous Hi+ mode. Actual number of images may vary according to shooting conditions.

x Not applicable to the E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS and E 18-200mm F3.5-6.3 OSS LE lenses or any A-mount lens. Full-time DMF is not available when shooting continuously in AF-C or AF-A mode (not including Lo), or when using the SEL70200GM lens in AF-C mode.

xi A-mount lenses not supported.

xii Expandable to ISO 50-80 and 40000-102400 for stills.

xiii Sony test conditions. Still images

xiv As of the October 2022 product announcement. Applicable models: Alpha 1 and Alpha 7R V

xv Image size after compositing is approx. 60.2 million (9 504×6 336) pixels for 4-image shots, and approx. 240.8 million pixels (19 008 x 12 672) for 16-image shots.

xvi Only 100 Hz and 120 Hz flicker is detected. Continuous shooting speed may decrease. Phase-detection AF coverage is reduced. Flicker-free shooting is not available during silent shooting, BULB exposure, or movie recording.

xvii When shooting Super 35mm at 30p or 24/25p.

xviii Slight image crop in Active Mode. Active mode not available when recording XAVC HS 8K or using a frame rate of at 120 (100) fps.

xix See Sony's support web page for information on compatible lenses: https://www.sony.net/dics/7rm5-s/ A software update may be required for some lenses. Compensation effectiveness may vary according to the lens used.

xx Monitor movement may be limited when cables are connected to the camera's connectors.

xxi Wi-Fi® communication is enabled on the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. 5 GHz communication may be restricted in some countries and regions.

xxii Sony internal tests with [Auto Power OFF Temp.] set to [High].

xxiii Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof.

xxiv Depending on the time of production, SORPLAS™ may not be used for some parts

xxv Not including materials used in coatings and adhesives.

xxvi Not including materials used in coatings and adhesives. Natural non-woven fabric may not be available during some production periods.

