Opus IVS™ Announces Grand Opening of New Global Headquarters

Significant Growth and Creation of Technology Hub Drives Facility Relocation and Expansion to Dexter, Michigan Location Adjacent to Ann Arbor Talent Pool

DEXTER, Mich., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming, and remote services leader that is innovating the future of safe, complex vehicle repair, announced today the relocation and expansion of its global headquarters to Dexter, Michigan. "Our recent significant growth and expansion of our technology team required state-of-the-art facilities and simply more space. We are excited to build on our foundation in the Metro Detroit area and its access to world-class technical talent with a 55,300 square foot facility to serve our customers," said Opus IVS CEO Brian Herron.

New Technology Hub and Collaborative Space

Growth has been fueled over the past three years as Opus IVS has introduced a stream of innovations unleashing dramatic productivity and profitability advancement for shop owners and technicians in the automotive repair industry. "The future of Automotive service is digital. Opus IVS uses its deep expertise in vehicle communications combined with a world-class cloud-based architecture and hundreds of ASE-certified technicians and OEM Dealer Master Technicians to deliver solutions for our customers," added Herron. The new facilities boast redundant fiber connections, full generator backup complemented by walking trails, a basketball court, fully equipped gym and a bistro market.

Positive Customer Impact

Many customers have already benefited from deploying Opus IVS innovations into their repair processes. "We recently switched to DriveSafe to scan vehicles," said Doni Collins, Operations Manager at C&H CARSTAR in Fairborn, OH. She added, "It's a lot faster and we get a lot of helpful information from the IVS 360 techs." Industry-leading DriveSafe™ with IVS Trio™ and remote services is packed with customer-driven features such as IVSWizard™, IVSMap™ with ADAS Checklist and CCC ONE® diagnostics integration. IVSQuickscan™ delivers the fastest OEM level scanning available, and when coupled with IVSTrue OE™ Scan, OEM authentic vehicle scans run by IVS 360 experts remotely using OEM software, it provides the solution customers need for their specific repair situation. IVSMap™ with ADAS Checklist gives collision repair shops a competitive advantage by making ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) easy. It identifies ADAS modules and calibration requirements upfront to improve estimate accuracy, hold down cycle time and ensure a proper repair.

Experience the Difference at SEMA in Las Vegas

Many examples of Opus IVS product innovation will be on display at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run November 1-4 in Las Vegas. Stop by booth 31095 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration.

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and efficiently. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 70 patents issued and pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibration and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

