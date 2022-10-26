Harvest Snaps Launches Selects Baked Navy Bean Snacks

Bold and Crunchy, Better-for-You Chips are Designed for the Salty Snack Aisle

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Snaps is amping up snack time with new Selects Baked Navy Bean Snacks, a lineup of fantastically flavorful, plant-based chips featuring farm-picked navy beans as the first ingredient. Baked to an epic crunch (this is a no-fry zone!) and with a unique shell shape designed to hold maximum dip per chip, the following sweet and savory varieties are taking taste to the next level:

Loaded Taco: Zesty spices, cheddar cheese, and sour cream come together for a taco-tastic snacking sensation.

White Cheddar Jalapeno: Creamy white cheddar gets a poppin' jalapeno punch in these crave-worthy snacks.

Honey Dijon: A perfect pairing of smooth, sweet honey and tangy mustard are sure to make taste buds dance.

Powered by plant protein and delivering fiber in every bite, the lip-smacking snacks are also certified gluten free, vegetarian-friendly, contain no artificial flavors or preservatives, and are free of the allergens wheat, soy, nuts, peanuts, and eggs. Now that's something to smile about!

Shared Sandra Payer, Head of Marketing at Calbee America, Inc., "We couldn't be more excited to take our veggie-first philosophy into the salty snack aisle with Harvest Snaps' Selects Baked Navy Bean Snacks. We've upped the taste ante in this new lineup while still packing in the protein, so consumers get the best of both worlds – a super tasty chip they can feel good about enjoying."

Sold in 4.2oz bags, Harvest Snaps' Selects Baked Navy Bean Snacks are now available for retailers nationwide to carry and can be found at Sprouts Farmers Markets across the country for an SRP of $4.99. Snap up the goodness!

About Calbee America, Inc.

Since expanding from Japan in 1970, the Calbee team has been passionate about making plant-based, nutritious snacks from quality ingredients that bring a smile to your day. Their mantra is to "Harvest the Power of Nature," which is demonstrated by their flagship Harvest Snaps brand made from veggies as the #1 ingredient. Producing its products in Fairfield, CA, Madera, CA, and Senatobia, MS, the company continues to innovate with new red lentil Crunchy Loops and San Joaquin Almond Nut Chips. Visit https://calbeena.com/ for more information. Also visit HarvestSnaps.com and follow @harvestsnaps on social media.

