Dynamic Access Acquires Complete Intravenous Access Services in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Access, LLC (Dynamic), a market-leading provider of outsourced vascular access services, has announced the acquisition of Complete Intravenous Access Services, Inc. (CIAS) based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. CIAS has been providing expert services to healthcare facilities in Pittsburgh, Eastern Ohio and the surrounding areas under the guidance of its founder and owner, George Kabay.

Kabay explained, "After nearly 30 years of providing vascular access, we decided the best way to move forward was to join forces with Dynamic. I am confident that Dynamic will maintain the quality of services we have been providing and over time will enhance our offerings to meet the needs of our modern healthcare community."

Peter Harris, CEO & President of Dynamic, commented, "CIAS has built a reputation for clinical excellence. We are genuinely excited to welcome the clients, nurses and staff of CIAS to our Dynamic family."

Harris further commented, "We operated in adjacent markets and our combination is a natural fit and aligns with our continued expansion toward becoming a national platform for vascular access." Dynamic provides services in 21 States to more than 3,000 healthcare facilities. More patients receive peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) from Dynamic than from any other outsourced provider in the nation. In 2021, RiverGlade Capital, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, partnered with Dynamic to build on its reputation for clinical excellence.

About Dynamic Access (formerly known as DIT)

Dynamic, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a full service, on-demand outsourced provider of vascular access insertion services with a proven clinical model that lowers costs for its customers and leads to better patient outcomes. The Joint Commission first accredited Dynamic a decade ago and has awarded Dynamic its Gold Seal of Approval. For more information, visit www.dynamicaccess.com

About RiverGlade Capital

RiverGlade Capital is a private equity firm focused on control buyouts of growth-oriented, lower middle market healthcare companies. RiverGlade partners with founder-owned, high-quality, differentiated businesses that have demonstrated strong organic growth and where value can be accelerated through human capital investments, operational improvements, strategic planning, and dynamic organic and inorganic growth initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.rivergladecapital.com.

