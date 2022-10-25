PerfectServe Selects Lyniate Rhapsody as a Service to Supplement Interoperability Efforts

Powerful cloud-based engine helps PerfectServe grow its robust integrations program, which already supports hundreds of key clinical integrations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectServe® , a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, today announced a partnership with Lyniate , a global leader in healthcare data interoperability, to power its clinical integrations program using Lyniate Rhapsody as a service . The move allows PerfectServe to build on an existing program that already supports hundreds of integrations with key clinical, IT, and telecom systems.

The new integration engine helps PerfectServe enhance a clinical integrations program that is already a major strength.

Lyniate has over two decades of experience building Best in KLAS® interoperability solutions. By selecting Lyniate Rhapsody as a service (RaaS), the PerfectServe customer solutions team is now equipped with a more advanced and user-friendly integration engine. As a cloud-based solution, RaaS reduces overhead and maintenance for PerfectServe, and the engine's inherent flexibility means it can accept and output a wide variety of message types. All of these benefits converge to allow RaaS to become the single solution for aggregating and converting data across all of PerfectServe's products.

"In today's complex healthcare environment, siloed technology solutions can't meet the growing communication, collaboration, and workforce management needs of our customers," said PerfectServe Vice President of Customer Solutions Lois Hester. "We work with hundreds of hospitals and health systems, and interoperability is a critical piece of each customer deployment. We look forward to building on PerfectServe's extensive roster of supported clinical integrations by partnering with an industry pioneer like Lyniate."

"Interoperability is in the Lyniate DNA, and that's because our business was started by interoperability experts who understand that the best patient care is enabled by fast and reliable sharing of data between key clinical systems," said Scott Galbari, President and Chief Operating Officer at Lyniate. "It's a pleasure to partner with a company like PerfectServe, which shares this vision and uses its communication and scheduling technology to provide a better, more connected, and more effective experience for providers and patients alike."

The upgrade to RaaS is just the latest development in PerfectServe's integrations program, which has evolved over the years to include integrations with hundreds of the most important clinical systems. In addition to integrating with all major EHR vendors—Epic, Cerner, MEDITECH, Allscripts, and more—PerfectServe also supports the following integrations, among others:

Patient Census and Demographics : Ensure that all patient context is automatically pulled into messages to save care team members from having to repeatedly find and type this information by hand. This integration also makes it much easier to review the entire communication history for any given patient.

Orders and Results : Deliver urgent patient care more quickly by receiving critical orders and test results instantly without having to return to the workstation to look for updates. PerfectServe's intelligent routing can auto-escalate critical abnormal test results directly to clinicians. Test results can also easily be routed to requesting providers or other care team members.

Patient Flow : Securely communicate patient transition events to the extended care team—including primary care providers, care coordinators, hospitalists, and others—to close communication gaps, facilitate patient care collaboration, and meet regulatory requirements.

Patient Monitoring : Integrating alarms from biomedical devices, physiological monitors, and other systems allows the care team to oversee patients in real time by remotely assessing alarms to ensure the most critical ones are spotted more quickly. This also reduces alarm fatigue for clinicians and alleviates patient dissatisfaction related to hospital noise levels.

Nurse Call : By integrating PerfectServe with the nurse call system, all nurse call alarms can be sent directly to mobile users in a way that allows urgent calls to be distinguished from lower priority calls like a water request. These alarms can be shared or forwarded within the care team, and critical alarms can be escalated if they're not acted upon within an appropriate time frame.

Consults: Consults typically require a fair amount of manual babysitting. PerfectServe's routing capabilities can be used to automate consult order notifications via integration, including the ability to deliver orders based on "routine" or "STAT" priorities. This saves time for nursing staff and lowers the risk of delayed or missed consults that negatively impact patient care and length of stay.

To learn more about supported integrations that streamline care coordination across PerfectServe's solutions, visit the PerfectServe integrations page .

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has 25 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

About Lyniate

Lyniate partners with healthcare organizations around the globe delivering a flexible interoperability suite that reliably connects people and the quality data they need. As a trusted partner, Lyniate powers the applications and workflows that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes today while helping healthcare teams to understand, prepare for, and influence changes on the horizon. Lyniate is committed to empowering people with Best-in-KLAS® ranking interoperability solutions for healthcare, from specialty clinics to large care networks, from health insurance providers to health technology, and everything in between. Visit www.lyniate.com to connect.

