GREEICY & MIKE BAHÍA ANNOUNCE THEIR SUCCESSFUL "AMANTES" USA TOUR 2023

Tickets will go on pre-sale Wednesday, October 26th. General Sale starting this Friday, October 28th.

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing, and media company, announces the upcoming tour of Greeicy and Mike Bahía, two of the most beloved Colombian stars in the world, returning to the stage to bring their successful "AMANTES TOUR" to eight cities in the United States. The new leg of the tour marks Greeicy's return to the stage after giving birth to her first child, Kai, in April 2022.

Greeicy and Mike Bahia (PRNewswire)

GREEICY & MIKE BAHÍA ANNOUNCE THEIR "AMANTES" USA TOUR 2023

The award-winning artists will mark their arrival in the United States with a series of highly anticipated dates beginning in New York City on February 23rd and will continue through other major American cities such as Orlando, Miami and Washington, D.C., before wrapping up in Los Angeles on March 5th.

Bahía and Greeicy's "AMANTES TOUR" has already captivated thousands of fans across Colombia, showcasing the undeniable chemistry between the two artists, whose real-life romance has inspired their global audience. Together they will bring their biggest hits to the stage, including performances of singles such as "Att.: Amor," "Amantes," and "Te Creí," among others which have reached number one in Latin America and the Latin charts in the United States.

Tickets for AMANTES TOUR will go on pre-sale on Wednesday, October 26th at 10 AM (Local Time) and on general sale, Friday October 28th starting at 10 AM (Local Time) at the theater box office and through AMANTESUSATOUR2023.COM.

AMANTES USA Tour Dates

February 23, 2023 – Colden Auditorium – New York, NY

February 24, 2023 – Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL

February 25, 2023 – James L. Knight Center – Miami, FL

February 26, 2023 – Capital One Hall – Washington, D.C.

March 2, 2023 – Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX

March 3, 2023 – Arena Theatre – Houston, TX

March 4, 2023 – Copernicus Center – Chicago, IL

March 5, 2023 – The Novo – Los Angeles, CA

Loud And Live, an entertainment, marketing, media, and live events company, which fuses music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. Headquartered in Miami and with a presence in the United States, Europe and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating engaging experiences for global audiences.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.