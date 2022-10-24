Veeva Introduces Veeva Vault CRM for Medtech

New unified CRM and content management application delivers industry-specific capabilities for coordinated and effective engagement

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Vault CRM for Medtech, a unified customer relationship management (CRM) and content management application built for medtech sales teams, key account managers, and medical affairs professionals. Currently available for early adopters, Vault CRM enables medtech companies with industry-specific capabilities that meet their diverse, ever-changing requirements without the need for costly customizations or time-consuming integrations. With a single CRM application that includes content management capabilities of the Veeva Vault Platform, medtech companies can drive user adoption across commercial and medical teams for greater efficiency and visibility.

Built for specific industry needs, Vault CRM provides:

Inventory management of stock as it moves across field teams, customers, and patients

Surgical case management to track specific product use by healthcare professionals (HCPs)

Stakeholder navigation across HCPs, hospitals, laboratories, health systems, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), and group purchasing organizations (GPOs)

Content traceability through edits, approvals, and distribution, including agreements

Connection with Veeva Vault PromoMats to streamline the digital content lifecycle to streamline the digital content lifecycle

"Medtech business processes span a wide variety of stakeholder data, content, and communications across in-person and digital channels," said Frank Defesche, senior vice president and general manager of Vault CRM. "Companies will no longer need to pull this information together across systems, files, and emails because they will now have a single application with Veeva Vault CRM for Medtech. Veeva Vault's unique ability to handle content and data can streamline end-to-end business processes to eliminate silos, increase collaboration, and strengthen customer relationships."

Built on the Veeva Vault Platform, Vault CRM enables medtech companies to bring together commercial functions across sales, medical, and marketing with product development, including clinical, regulatory, and quality. With a connected ecosystem from development to commercialization, companies can seamlessly share information across teams while maintaining control and compliance.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

