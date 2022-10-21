Exquisite Outdoor Equipment Gathers at the 132nd Canton Fair, Enhancing the Leisure and Entertainment Experience of Global Consumers

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 132nd China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, kicked off on Oct. 15th, featuring a wealth of high-end outdoor tourism products brimming with quality and innovation, adding luster to the outdoor entertainment and leisure industry. As more and more people around the world prefer to take exercises and go on a trip in the nature, the ongoing 132nd Canton Fair provides a series of quality outdoor choices.

GUANG ZHOU AOKING LEATHER CO., LTD. ("AOKING") brought two innovative design product categories—fashion leisure and fashion business series—at this Canton Fair, adopting a design theme of hope and integrating business products with fashion, breaking the dull style of traditional business series of past. On the basis of the traditional storage function, the backpack products it showcases pay more attention to the comfort, reduce the weight of the backpack, and provide consumers with charging, epidemic protection, and convenience for the office. After further technological innovation, AOKING allows backpacks to provide customers with more possibilities.

AOKING's original new products are made with both Chinese characteristics and market trends applied. With excellent products, AOKING quickly won the recognition of the market. Having participated in the Canton Fair for nearly 20 years, the exhibitor has also won many awards such as the Canton Fair's Green Booth Award and Design Innovation Award.

ANHUI LIGHT INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL CO., brought a standing inflatable surf skateboard. Made by exquisite manual craft, the surf skateboard is durable, convenient for storage, and suitable for water skiing at any time, providing sports lovers an intimate experience with the sea.

Hebei Loto Garment Co., Ltd presented its ski jacket. The jacket is designed with shoulder stitching to increase the possibility of individual product changes, and to increase the variety of styles through color adjustment. To reduce the pressure on the environment, its fabric contains 52% eco-friendly renewable polyester and is treated with Rudolph fluoride-free bio-repellent.

About 20,000 outdoor equipment and outfits are available for exploration; please register via https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index?utm_source=rwyx#/foreign-email

