The Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Name Change

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: SZC, the "Fund") announced a change to the Fund's name. Effective as of November 1, 2022, the Fund's name will be NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund. In connection with its name change, the New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol of the Fund's common shares will change from "SZC" to "NXG." The CUSIP for the Fund's common shares will remain 231647207 following the name and ticker change.

In connection with the name change, there will be no change to the Fund's investment adviser, the portfolio management personnel primarily responsible for the day to day management of the Fund's portfolio, or the Fund's investment objective and investment strategies.

About Cushing ® Asset Management

Cushing is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts. Cushing is doing business as NXG Investment Management providing Next Generation investment strategies to investors seeking long-term growth in companies focused on a clean and sustainable future as well as traditional and transformational infrastructure companies.

