Gotcha Covered opens third location in Nebraska

Leading window treatment franchise to provide premium window treatments, consultation services to Sarpy County

GRETNA, Neb., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, is continuing its expansion in Nebraska with the opening of Gotcha Covered of Sarpy County. With the opening of the new center, the franchise has three locations in the state.

Michael and Kendra Highley are the owners and operators of Gotcha Covered of Sarpy County. (PRNewswire)

The new home-based center is owned and operated by Michael and Kendra Highley. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Sarpy County while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Nebraska is a state that we want to continue growing our brand in, and Sarpy County provided us with that opportunity," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "The homeowners of Sarpy County are gaining an asset with the new location, and we know that Michael and Kendra will be great representatives of our brand."

The Highleys join the Gotcha Covered family with previous experience as pharmacists. When the two decided to start their own business, they discovered Gotcha Covered with the help of a franchise broker. It was the business model that influenced the Highleys to purchase the window treatment franchise.

"The business model was exactly what we were looking for," said Michael Highley. "We wanted a franchise that allowed us to have fewer employees with a reasonable start-up cost. That made Gotcha Covered the perfect option.

"Our experience with the franchise has been excellent. Everyone has been very helpful, from corporate to other franchise owners. It's like being part of a family that wants everyone to succeed."

Looking at the future, the Highleys want to see growth each month and potentially move into a storefront location in the future.

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2021, Gotcha Covered currently has over 145 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Sarpy County, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/sarpy-county/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 145 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

