SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ECOM, FORG, SPNE, OFIX

NEW YORK , Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM)'s sale to CommerceHub for $23.10 per share in cash. If you are a ChannelAdvisor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG)'s sale to Thoma Bravo for $23.25 per share. If you are a ForgeRock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE)'s sale to Orthofix Medical Inc. for 0.4163 shares of Orthofix common stock for each share of SeaSpine common stock. Following the close of the transaction, SeaSpine shareholders will own approximately 43.5% of the combined company. If you are a SeaSpine shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX)'s merger with SeaSpine Holdings Corporation. Following the close of the transaction, Orthofix shareholders will own approximately 56.5% of the combined company. If you are an Orthofix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options.

