House of First Announces Sponsorship of Julia Landauer at NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House of First, a platform designed to foster new and established artists' inaugural collections in the NFT space, announced that it will be supporting Julia Landauer's second NASCAR Xfinity Series start with Alpha Prime Racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 22nd.

As a two-time champion racer, this will be Landauer's second NASCAR Xfinity Series start after her debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July. She'll be driving the No.44 Atem Car Club Chevrolet with supporting sponsorship from House of First's Remarkable Women NFT brand which Julia has been an ambassador of since the collection's launch.

Alongside an incredible group of powerful women and allies, Landauer joined the Remarkable Women NFT community as an Official Ambassador in February of 2022, to help drive its mission of uplifting and empowering women through a focus on inclusion and representation.

"Julia has been part of our Remarkable Women NFT community from the start as one of our first Remarkable Women Ambassadors, and we are so proud of all of the amazing things she continues to accomplish. It is an honor to be able to support her for this big race, and I know the entire House of First community is rooting for her," shared Nick Fontova, CMO at House of First.

Landauer and her Atem Car Club No.44 Chevy Camaro will get on-track on October 21, for a 30-minute practice session beginning at 6:00pm ET. Single-lap, single-car qualifying will take place just after practice on October 21 at 6:30pm ET. Coverage of the October 22 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway will begin at 4:30 pm ET on the USA Network.

Follow Landauer's social media (@julialandauer) and House of First (@houseoffirst) for more information and live updates during the race.

About Julia Landauer

Julia Landauer is a 2X champion racecar driver from New York City. Since making history as the first and youngest female champion in the Skip Barber Racing Series at age 14, Julia has amassed dozens of wins in many different racing series. After becoming the first woman to win a NASCAR Track Championship at Motor Mile Speedway in her division in 2015, Julia graduated to the televised NASCAR K&N Pro Series West in 2016, and went on to become the first woman to lead a lap in the Canadian NASCAR Pinty's Series in 2019. In 2020, Julia competed in the NASCAR Euro Series, where she finished 5th, the highest ever for an American in the history of the series.

About House of First's Remarkable Women NFT

Remarkable Women NFT is a colorful, empowering, and inclusive NFT collection curated and minted by House of First and award-winning artist and illustrator Rachel Winter. The collection is a celebration of women inspired by self-expression, feminism, fashion, and cultural inclusion. Featuring bold and empowering messages in 15 languages including English, Chinese, French, Korean, Hindi, Arabic, Russian, German, Spanish, and Hebrew, these groundbreaking NFTs have global reach and worldwide appeal. Driven by purpose and supported by over 250 Remarkable Women Ambassadors, 10% of the drop proceeds were donated to the Fund for Women's Equality (FFWE) and 10% of the secondary sales received will be given to the Remarkable Women Impact Fund, a community driven fund to support causes that uplift women globally. Visit https://www.houseoffirst.com to learn more.

