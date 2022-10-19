Duke Energy Florida, Tampa Bay Rays bring light to customers in need with $100,000 donation, special tribute at Tropicana Field

Company donates $1,000 for every winning game

Tropicana Field glows blue in honor of available customer assistance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tampa Bay Rays winning season helped raise $100,000 for Duke Energy Florida customers in need.

The company contributed $1,000 to Share the Light FundSM agencies for every regular season win by the Tampa Bay region's Major League Baseball team.

To highlight the collaboration and help raise awareness of the available financial assistance for Florida individuals and families, Tropicana Field was lit up blue on Monday, Sept. 26, following their last home game.

"Duke Energy Florida remains focused on supporting customers with payment assistance, tools and programs to help individuals and families in need," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "Together with the Tampa Bay Rays, we can lighten the load for our customers and continue making a difference in the communities we serve through programs like Share the Light Fund."

The Share the Light Fund program is a customer assistance program to help Florida residents in need pay for utility expenses such as electric, natural gas, oil or wood. Donations are matched dollar for dollar, up to $500,000, by the Duke Energy Foundation.

One hundred percent of funds collected are distributed locally by county on a monthly basis to 14 United Way and other social service agencies to assist Duke Energy Florida customers, based on need.

"The Tampa Bay Rays are proud to support Duke Energy Florida customers experiencing financial hardships through the Share the Light Fund," said Rays President Brian Auld. "This is an important opportunity to give back to the Tampa Bay community and help families who need it most."

Residents who need financial assistance are encouraged to visit duke-energy.com/sharethelight to locate available resources.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com . The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays mission is to energize the community through the magic of Rays baseball. The organization is committed to building a strong community bond through meaningful interactions and charitable donations, and has proudly represented Major League Baseball since 1998.

