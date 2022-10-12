Post-it® Brand and Microsoft Enable Hybrid Collaboration with New Teams Integration

The Post-it® App for Microsoft Teams drives idea generation and organization with the power of digital whiteboard tool

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Post-it® Brand from 3M is joining forces with Microsoft, driving innovation for team collaboration with a new app for Microsoft Teams that allows for an inclusive teamwork environment– from ideation to fruition. For over 40 years, Post-it® Brand has transformed the way the world captures ideas and this latest extension and partnership with Microsoft is yet another way thinkers, doers and creatives can collaborate in a hybrid work environment.

The Post-it® App for Teams bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds.

As remote and hybrid work continues, the Post-it® App for Microsoft Teams allows users to create, capture and share Post-it® Notes with the digital whiteboard tool, making for an inclusive and productive experience for all types of workplace environments. With many great ideas starting as thoughts written on a Post-it® Note, the Post-it® App for Teams takes it one-step further, bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds.

"During a time when the ability to collaborate in hybrid environments is critical, the partnership between the Post-it® App and Microsoft Teams creates a seamless way for millions of users to put their ideas into action and accelerate the momentum of any project," said Heather Green, global vice president of Post-it® Brand and Scotch™ Brand at 3M. "No matter where your team is located, or even their level of technological savvy, the simplicity and flexibility of the Post-it® App for Microsoft Teams helps build an experience that is inclusive for all."

Now, with the Post-it® App for Teams, users can keep the collaboration going using their smartphone to capture handwritten notes with the Post-it® App, and adding them to a shared meeting board within a Teams discussion. Once the ideas start flowing, teams can then utilize augmented features like "Zen Mode" to silence others for focus and "Explore Topics," which can bring new ideas into the conversation from internal and external sources such as Bing. Users can also get group consensus with the "Vote" feature, identify key themes with the "Search & Stack" tool and assign Post-it® Notes to participants within Microsoft Planner.

"The new Post-it® App for Teams is a great example of a collaborative app that can take digital teamwork to the next level. It enables richer brainstorming, with the ability for everyone to contribute, making hybrid work more inclusive and fun," says Nicole Herskowitz, vice president for Microsoft Teams.

The Post-it® App for Teams is available on Microsoft AppSource. Post-it® Brand is offering a free 30-day trial*. For more information visit the Microsoft AppSource to download or for more information.

*IT Administrators may need to enable access for users in Microsoft AppSource. Contact IT Admin to request. Limited seats. Terms and conditions apply.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

3M and Post-it® Brand are trademarks of 3M.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

