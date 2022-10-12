Nominations Now Open for the SANS 2022 Difference Makers Awards

Honoring People Who Make a Difference in Cybersecurity

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, today announced that the call for nominations for the SANS 2022 Difference Makers Awards is open. SANS is accepting nominations for individuals, teams, and groups from within the SANS community who have implemented security processes or technology in 2022 that resulted in meaningful and measurable advances in security.

The SANS Difference Makers Awards honor people who make a difference in cybersecurity

Nominations are open through October 24, 2022.

This year, SANS has expanded the Difference Maker Awards to include new categories and celebrate the most influential champions, focused on building the next generation. A "people's choice" popular vote will also be featured this year. Nominations are open now, and the awards ceremony will take place in December.

Awards categories include:

Innovator of the Year

Mentor of the Year

Rising Star of the Year

Article or Book of the Year

Podcast or Livestream of the Year

Diversity Champion

Influencer of the Year

Open Source Tool Creator of the Year

Team or Practitioner of the Year

Researcher of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

"Over the past ten years, we've had a very diverse and global group of people celebrated as Difference Makers," said SANS Director of Emerging Security Trends John Pescatore. "SANS Difference Makers have gone on to both raise the bar on cybersecurity and inspire others to do so as well."

The common denominator in each nominee is their willingness and ability to do what SANS calls "Fight the Good Fight" in advancing the state of practice in cybersecurity.

Nominations will be evaluated by a team from SANS, security industry analysts, and thought leaders. Winners will be announced and celebrated in December in-person at the SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2022 training event. To learn more about the SANS Difference Makers Awards, visit: https://www.sans.org/about/awards/difference-makers/

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and on demand. GIAC , an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cybersecurity . The SANS Technology Institute , a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's and bachelor's degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness , a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their "human" cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. www.sans.org

