CP Holiday Train returns to the rails in support of community food banks after two-year hiatus

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years, following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The train will again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network.

"I'm grateful to the CP team members who adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver two exceptional virtual Holiday Train shows and to all those who continued to donate while we kept community members safe," said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving."

The 2022 tour will launch on Nov. 23 with the Holiday Train's first-ever Maine shows in Jackman, Brownville Junction and Hermon. Also for the first time, the Holiday Train will host shows on Nov. 24 in Lac-Megantic, Sherbrooke and Farnham, Que.; the first Canadian stops of 2022. The tour will feature 168 live shows, including Toronto on Nov. 29; Bensenville, Ill., on Dec. 2; Davenport, Iowa, on Dec. 3; Kansas City, Mo., on Dec. 4; Calgary on Dec. 10; and a final show in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Dec. 18. A full schedule is available at cpr.ca/holidaytrain.

Live music is essential to the CP Holiday Train experience. This year's performers will include Alan Doyle, Tenille Townes, Mackenzie Porter and Lindsay Ell, to name a few. Details about this year's artists and which performers will play which shows are available at cpr.ca/holidaytrain.

Holiday Train shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they're able. Local food shelves will set up collection stations at each event, with all donations made staying with the local food bank to help people in need in the community. Because local food shelves buy food at a discount, cash donations can go further than food donations to help those in need.

"Food banks and communities across Canada are so excited to see the CP Holiday Train return, as it brings together the City of Calgary to kick off the holidays and give back at the same time," said Calgary Food Bank President and CEO James McAra. "The Calgary Food Bank is so grateful for CP's continued support to help us build a Canada where no one goes hungry."

Since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it's raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.

"This year, more than ever, the support, awareness and goodwill that the CP Holiday Train brings will make an impact beyond imagination to the food support programs of East Side Neighborhood Services," said Mary Anstett, Vice President, Community Engagement for East Side Neighborhood Services in Minneapolis. "With the support that Holiday Train brings in, we can rest assured that so many will have warm nutritious food on their tables in the coldest months."

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

View original content:

SOURCE Canadian Pacific