Announcing Nachawati Law Group (Formerly Fears Nachawati Law Firm)

Summary: Nachawati Law Group is excited to announce its updated name, mission, and website.

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nachawati Law Group, formerly Fears Nachawati Law Firm, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding in response to company changes and growth as well as to renew its mission and core values.

Nachawati Law Group (PRNewswire)

Nationally, Nachawati Law Group leads the charge in complex cases such as pharmaceutical litigation and defective medical devices, catastrophic personal injury, asbestos, water pollution, environmental damage claims, and more. The firm's renewed mission emphasizes its passion to fight corporate injustices for its clients by delivering persistent, professional, and trustworthy representation.

The rebranding includes a new logo, website, social media channels, mission statement and messaging.

"This company rebranding ushers in a new and elevated mission statement and design that matches our firm's dedication to serving our clients' needs," said Majed Nachawati, founder of the law firm. "Most people fall victim to corporate negligence because they think they don't have a passionate voice to fight injustice. We wanted a new website and mission statement that made it clear we are here to balance the scales of justice by giving each client that voice to fight."

Visit www.ntrial.com to explore the new website, brand, and messaging.

Dallas-based Nachawati Law Group represents individuals and businesses in cases involving mass torts, personal injury, environmental and water contamination litigation, public entities, and products liability.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nachawati Law Group