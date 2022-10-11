Virtusa Honored in Fast Company's 2022 Innovation by Design Awards

Virtusa's partnership with British Telecom managing human-centered design operations recognized as an esteemed honoree for the enterprise category

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company has named Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions, as an esteemed honoree for the enterprise category in its 2022 Innovation by Design award program.

With more than 500 companies participating in the submission process, the Innovation by Design Awards celebrate groundbreaking projects solving some of the world's most pressing business challenges.

Virtusa was selected for its work with British Telecom creating a Global Experience Design Chapter with a three-tiered approach to efficiently manage human-centered design operations.

The first part of the approach embedded a robust design framework to create end-to-end multi-channel experiences. The second part leveraged design research to establish and govern global customer engagement forums and conduct usability testing. The third part of the approach coordinated design skills, tools, processes and training to run design operations smoothly and provide scalable resourcing and design outputs.

"We're honored to have our work with British Telecom recognized by Fast Company," said Ashish Devalekar, EVP & Managing Director, Europe and Middle East at Virtusa. "We're passionate about supporting our customers' digital transformation goals to help them streamline processes, improve productivity and reduce costs. Our team of specialists have deep digital engineering expertise creating custom solutions that put companies at the forefront of technology innovation while remaining human-centered."

Since the project's launch in November 2021, British Telecom has gained £8.2M in cost benefits, reduced the number of developers per designer from a ratio of 6:1 to 2:1 and raised the company's Net Promoter Score from 42.1 to 46.0, 15 points above the industry average of 31.

"A common theme among this year's Innovation by Design honorees, which range from healthcare interfaces to autonomous driving technology, is permanence," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The products that leaped out to our editors and judges went against our quick-fix consumer culture, while also manifesting a more inclusive vision of design."

Other companies recognized in the enterprise category alongside Virtusa include Figma and Slack. The full list of winners, finalists, and honorable mentions is featured online and in the October issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands September 27, 2022. To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

