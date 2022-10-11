Renew and ProHEALTH Dental Announce Strategic Partnership to Deploy Renew's Proprietary Fixed-Removable Full Arch Implants in the New York Tri-State Area

DENVER, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew, LLC ("Renew") and ProHEALTH Dental announce a strategic partnership to rapidly expand Renew's existing footprint with new surgical center locations across the New York Tri-State area and New England.

Dr. Don Miloni is a dental industry pioneer who has developed an innovative denture procedure to make implant solutions more accessible and affordable for everyone. (PRNewswire)

Renew's partnership with ProHEALTH Dental combines two organizations that are on the cutting edge of the dental industry

Founded by Dr. Don Miloni, a 40-year dental industry pioneer, Renew is transforming the dental market with its proprietary fixed-removable, full mouth restorative process that can be completed in a one-day procedure. Dr. Miloni, a founder of ClearChoice, created Renew with the idea of providing a product grounded in state-of-the-art technology at a price point that is broadly accessible. "Our strategic partnership with ProHEALTH Dental will give our innovative solution an opportunity to expand immediately in the Northeast where an affordable solution is so desperately needed. We're committed to delivering the most advanced dental implant technology possible, a superior patient experience, and a lifetime guarantee—all for up to a third of traditional costs" said Dr. Miloni.

ProHEALTH Dental is a national leader in the provision of oral health services through the integration of dental and medical services by entering into clinical affiliation agreements with large healthcare providers, including hospital systems and large medical groups. ProHEALTH Dental currently provides services at 17 locations in the Tri-State metropolitan New York area, with plans to expand throughout the Northeast.

"Renew's partnership with ProHEALTH Dental combines two organizations that are on the cutting edge of the dental industry," said Peter Abruzzo, President of Renew. "We are dedicated to taking a holistic approach in keeping our communities healthier and partnering with ProHEALTH Dental helps us foster this perspective through access to its broad network of healthcare providers. What we do at Renew is unique and supported by patented technology; it's both an art and a science. Simply put, it's: Science. With a Smile."

"We are honored to be working with Renew to advance the oral and overall health of the many patients we serve," said Norton Travis, Chief Executive Officer of ProHEALTH Dental. "Renew's vision aligns with the mission and clinical goals of ProHEALTH Dental and our dedication to patients is unwavering. This partnership reinforces our commitment to provide a high quality of clinical care to keep our patients healthy and leading productive lives."

STORY3 Capital Partners, an alternative asset manager focused on the consumer value chain, has partnered with Renew to help finance the accelerated roll-out of its surgical centers and further bolster the trusted Renew brand. Together, with the help of ProHEALTH Dental, this first-class team is revolutionizing the dental space with solutions that make beautiful, strong teeth accessible to all.

About Renew:

Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, Renew was created by Dr. Don Miloni, a dental industry veteran with more than four decades of experience, and a founder of ClearChoice. Led by Peter Abruzzo, who shares over 35 years of business expertise and a track record of driving growth across diverse retail sectors, Renew brings together a team of doctors, clinical staff, and seasoned corporate professionals who are solely focused on changing people's lives for the better. Renew provides patients who have unstable dentures, or those suffering with missing and failing teeth, an advanced, digital full mouth restorative treatment at an affordable cost. The Renew solution, currently offered through Centers in Northwest Denver, Southeast Denver, Colorado Springs, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Kansas City, Delray Beach and Fort Lauderdale, and soon to be in California, Texas, and New York, provides patients a renewed sense of wellbeing, a renewed outlook on life, and a renewed sense of confidence. For more information, please visit www.renewsmiles.com.

About ProHEALTH Dental:

Headquartered in Lake Success, New York, ProHEALTH Dental's mission is to advance the importance of oral health as an essential element of overall health – or to "Put Your Health Where Your Mouth Is" ™. ProHEALTH Dental implements a unique model of coordinated medical/dental care through Clinical Affiliation Agreements with major health systems and medical groups which serve millions of patients. Under these affiliation arrangements, ProHEALTH Dental develops state-of-the-art dental offices to provide both preventative and restorative dentistry, as well as all needed specialty services, for both children and adults. ProHEALTH Dental currently operates 17 offices in the metropolitan Tri-State area, with plans to expand throughout the Northeast. For more information about ProHEALTH Dental, please visit www.phdental.com.

About STORY3:

STORY3 is a leading alternative investment manager. Since the firm's inception in October 2018, the STORY3 team has sourced, arranged and executed over $1.1 billion of capital transactions in consumer facing businesses. STORY3 employs a flexible investment strategy and pairs deep industry expertise, operating support, and unique transactional experience to support value creation for its partners. Paramount to its investment lens is a focus on companies at the nexus of consumer, commerce and content, where STORY3 believes its capital, skillset, and relationships can substantially impact value creation. For more information, please visit www.story3capital.com.

Renew provides patients who have unstable dentures, or those suffering with missing and failing teeth, an advanced, digital full mouth restorative treatment at an affordable cost. (PRNewswire)

ProHEALTH Dental’s mission is to advance the importance of oral health as an essential element of overall health – or to “Put Your Health Where Your Mouth Is” ™. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/STORY3 Capital Partners) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Renew, LLC