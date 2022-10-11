Industry leaders Michael Heller and Gordon Watson join the Markaaz Advisory Board

Michael Heller, Venture Partner at Oak HC FT, and Gordon Watson, CEO of AXA Asia and Africa, have joined Markaaz's outstanding advisory board.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markaaz, the fintech that enables small businesses to verify and improve their essential business data to build a better business, has added Michael Heller and Gordon Watson to its exceptional group of advisors.

Michael Heller co-founded data and analytics company Argus Information and Advisory Services, which Verisk Analytics acquired in 2012, and has led global information and insights company FactorTrust (acquired by TransUnion in 2017). Gordon Watson is the current CEO of AXA Asia and Africa, whose successful international career across the USA, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia provides a unique global perspective on how Markaaz can help enterprise customers with faster onboarding, and saving operational costs. He is also a passionate advocate for creating shared value and employee wellbeing, chairing the Founding Corporate Council that is establishing a globally standardized Mental Health at Work Index.

The two-and-a-half-year-old company already counts Bobby Mehta, current Chairman of JLL and former CEO and Vice Chairman of HSBC North America, and CEO of TransUnion, and Emanuele 'Manny' Conti, current Operating Partner at Welsh Carson, and former President of D&B North America and International as trusted company luminaries.

Bobby and Manny are long-time thought partners of Markaaz founder and CEO, Hany Fam. They have previously supported the build of Mastercard Track, connecting 268 million buyers and sellers and reducing the number of touchpoints needed to make a payment from 33 to 1.

Markaaz Advisor Emanuele 'Manny' Conti says, "It's time to rethink how we keep small business data current and accurate. Markaaz has a unique approach that has the potential to become the new standard."

Michael Fraccaro, current Chief People Officer at technology payments company Mastercard, and Ross Fubini, Founder of XYZ Capital, have been advising Markaaz since 2021. The company announced Sandy Watkins, Founder and former Chairman of OpenLending, as an investor and director of the board in 2021, and co-founder in 2022, alongside founder, Hany Fam and co-founder, Fabi Hubschmid.

Markaaz is creating the most up-to-date small business data record featuring user-verified and updated data. Through its Dashboard, small businesses can control their public and private company profile and access the services they need to manage and grow their business, and soon transact. Its members can also opt into consent-based monitoring for better rates on products and services from Markaaz partners.

