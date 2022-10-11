Henry Repeating Arms Announces Launch Date for Silver Anniversary One-of-1,000 Limited-Edition Rifles

Proceeds Raising $1,000,000 for Guns for Great Causes Charities

RICE LAKE, Wis., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country's leading firearm manufacturers, is excited to announce a release date and time for the launch of their much-anticipated Henry Golden Boy "Silver Anniversary" Edition rifle. Starting at noon Eastern on Thursday, Oct. 13, the limited-edition rifles will be available exclusively through Henry Repeating Arms' website while supplies last. The company is presenting all proceeds from selling these rifles to various foundations and organizations supported by the charitable branch of Henry Repeating Arms called Guns For Great Causes.

Production is limited to 1,000 units, and 100% of the proceeds from each sale will raise a total of $1,000,000 for donation to children's hospitals, military veterans and first responders' organizations, shooting sports, hunting heritage, and wildlife conservation advocates. Anthony Imperato, Henry Repeating Arms CEO and Founder has already begun dispersing portions of the Silver Anniversary pledge to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Shadow Warriors Project, with the entire pledge scheduled to be distributed by March 2023.

"Thanks to the hard work of more than 600 employees and the support of millions of customers worldwide, we are in the fortunate position of being able to help the causes that we believe in," said Imperato. "This rifle is the culmination of our 25th-anniversary celebrations, and it's all about giving back. I am extremely proud of what our Guns for Great Causes endeavors have accomplished in these two-plus decades."

Built on the award-winning Golden Boy platform, this Silver Anniversary edition features a nickel-plated receiver cover, barrel band, and buttplate. In sharp color contrast, the buttstock and forestock are fashioned from black stained hardwood with a durable weather-resistant coating, not unlike the All-Weather rifles found elsewhere in Henry's product catalog. The middle of the buttstock features an inlaid nickel-plated medallion stamped with the iconic Henry Repeating Arms frontiersman and 25th-anniversary logo. An engraving on the upper tang of the receiver is filled with silver paint and reads, "Silver Anniversary 1-of-1,000." Other specifications are borrowed directly from the Golden Boy, including a tube magazine with a capacity for 16 rounds of .22 Long Rifle or 21 rounds of .22 Short, a 20-inch blued steel octagon barrel, and fully adjustable sights. The rifles are selling for $1,000 each, plus shipping and handling. Visit the Henry Golden Boy Silver Anniversary Edition product webpage for more information.

All purchases must be shipped to a federally licensed firearms dealer. For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns For Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 550 people and has over 330,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

