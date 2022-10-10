RE/MAX Ranked a Top 10 Franchise in Franchise Times Top 500®

For the 14th straight year, RE/MAX is recognized as the leading real estate franchise brand in the prestigious ranking

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX®, the #1 name in real estate1, was recognized as a top 10 franchise in the 2022 Franchise Times Top 500 survey. The global real estate franchisor was also recognized as the leading real estate franchise brand for the 14th year in a row. Previously named the Franchise Times Top 400® ranking, this year, the annual survey named more of the largest franchise systems in the United States, ranked by global systemwide sales based on the previous year's performance, to the respected list. Systemwide sales is defined as the total sales for both franchise and company units.

"Being listed at the top of the franchising world says a lot about the power of the RE/MAX brand and the value of the competitive advantages our franchisees enjoy as part of our global network," says RE/MAX President and CEO Nick Bailey. "We stay on top in part because we expand, refine and modernize those advantages constantly. When you combine a rock-solid, nearly 50-year foundation with the best of what's happening in the industry today, it creates an unstoppable force. That's why our model attracts new franchisees each year – these entrepreneurs want to align their business with the very best."

Highlights of this year's ranking include:

RE/MAX ranked as the #1 real estate franchise brand

The top 10 overall standings are #1 McDonald's, #2 7-Eleven, #3 KFC, #4 Burger King, #5 Ace Hardware, #6 Domino's, #7 Subway, #8 Chick-fil-A, #9 RE/MAX and #10 Circle K

RE/MAX rose three spots on this ranking in 2022, up from placing at #12 in 2021

According to the Franchise Times, the 10 largest franchised brands gained $45.4 billion in sales in 2021, a 14 percent increase over the prior year. The top 10 now account for more than $368 billion in annual sales.

Recent national surveys demonstrate the high productivity of the RE/MAX network. The prestigious RealTrends + Tom Ferry "The Thousand" ranking released earlier this year confirmed RE/MAX has more of the nation's 1,000 most prolific home-selling agents than any other brand2 and more than 3,700 RE/MAX agents were named on the RealTrends + Tom Ferry "America's Best Real Estate Professionals" list3. RE/MAX also ranked among the top-rated franchise brands, according to Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise 500® survey4.

From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

1MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness

2RealTrends' The Thousand survey ranks participating U.S. agents and teams based on their 2021 residential transaction sides and sales volume.

3RealTrends' "America's Best Real Estate Professionals" list ranks participating U.S. agents and teams based on their 2021 residential transaction sides and sales volume.

4Based on statistical data as of July 2021 provided by companies supplying a Full Franchise Disclosure Document. Rankings based on size and growth, costs and fees, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

