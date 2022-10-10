Eyemart Express Honors First Responders with Appreciation Discounts

Firefighters, police officers, EMS workers, and health care workers save 20% on all purchases

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fighting a late-night house fire. Responding to a medical emergency. Helping after a serious car accident. These are just a few ways that first responders keep local communities safe and healthy. In honor of National First Responders Day on Friday, Oct. 28, optical retailer Eyemart Express is honoring local heroes with special discounts. Firefighters, police officers, emergency medical service (EMS) workers, and health care workers receive a 20% savings on more than 2,000 quality prescription eyewear options for adults and kids.

In keeping with the fast-paced lives of first responders, Eyemart Express' local lens labs can deliver quality glasses and safety glasses with free same-day service. Additionally, all frames come with a free one-year warranty help local heroes who are tough on their specs. First responders simply need to present a valid ID or badge at the time of purchase at one of the 239 Eyemart Express locations across the country to receive the discount. The program runs all year.

"First responders selflessly put their lives on the line every day, so our recognition program is always available when they need us," says Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express CMO. "This is a small way that we can show our appreciation for helping local communities."

For more details on how Eyemart Express is recognizing first responders year-round, visit https://www.eyemartexpress.com/lander/first-responders.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express (EyemartExpress.com) is a national optical retailer known for providing quality prescription eyewear with free same-day speed thanks to its local lens labs. Founded in 1990, the company ranks among the top optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. Eyemart Express is based in Farmers Branch, Texas, and has 239 stores in 42 states. The optical retailer offers a robust frame selection for adults and kids with more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Versace, and Paw Patrol.

