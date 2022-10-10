Creativity Knows No Boundaries -- Wondershare Empowers YouTube Creators around the World Through Inspiration, Creative Tools and A Community to Share

Wondershare offers inspiring content in multiple languages, making sure creators can grow and connect with others without boundaries.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A creative journey isn't just about your creation and talents, but constantly connecting with the world and inspiring others. That's why Wondershare, a global leader in software development trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries, is committed to providing both innovative technologies and a platform for creators of any skill level to thrive.

One of the many things the pandemic taught us is that people can be closely connected despite geographical barriers. With a mission to connect creators across the globe, the Wondershare Creator Community creates an inclusive environment for them to grow by sharing technical skills, inspiring each other with their own cultural backgrounds and offering a chance to showcase their work through collaboration.

"We hope the Wondershare Creator Community can be the starting point of every new creator's journey that offers them a sense of belonging," Shaan Jahagirdar, the Chief Design Officer at Wondershare said. "Knowing they are not alone in the creative journey definitely helps build confidence and take things to the next level."

Available in 7 languages including Portuguese, Italian, French, German, Spanish, Japanese and English, Wondershare Filmora Video Editor YouTube channels feature creators from different countries to share their insights, creative ideas, creations and tips on video editing using Wondershare's flagship software Filmora. "For entrepreneurs or people who are starting out in the publishing world or people who have a company or are entrepreneurs, Filmora is a very good option in terms of generating quality content," says audio-visual producer Rich Ingo from Mexico.

"Today we have YouTube, but how we use YouTube as the platform may change in the next ten years; that means the technology will shape the content consumption and its touchpoints experience," Jahagirdar continued.

In this competitive creator market, making your content visually compelling is definitely one of the keys to success. As a powerful yet easy-to-use creative tool, Filmora is packed with an array of professional features such as audio visualizer, auto beat sync, speed ramping and more. Users can edit and add special effects such as transitions to their next videos using the software's simple drag-and-drop interface even with a low learning curve.

"I've only edited videos with apps, but Filmora is so easy to do the video editing," the Japanese Singer-Songwriter HoshinoKaori highly recommended creators around the world give Filmora a try. "You can use it to express your own personality and that's what's great about it."

"We tested several and we liked it a lot for the powerful features such as lower-thirds, animated texts, a great selection of intros and ready-made templates," added Querlen Amback, a YouTuber with over 70,000 followers from Brazil.

Creativity has no boundaries — your stories should always be heard and inspire others. If you want to grow stronger as a creator, learn more about the Wondershare Creator Community on the website https://filmora.wondershare.com/creative-garage/video-editinig-tips.html. Feel like it's time to up your creator game? Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube and stay tuned for the upcoming online campaign #FilmoraforYouTuber.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

Media Contact

Shearer Wang

Wondershare

shearerw@wondershare.com

LOGO (PRNewsfoto/Wondershare) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wondershare