BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL GOES FULL THROTTLE FOR SOLD-OUT OPENING NIGHT AT PARIS LAS VEGAS, OCT. 7

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bat Out of Hell – The Musical celebrated its highly anticipated official opening in its brand-new, immersive theatre at Paris Las Vegas on Oct. 7, 2022. The sold-out audience filled with VIPs, rock fans and musical theatre enthusiasts alike were treated to an electrifying performance of back-to-back hit numbers from Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's best-selling albums including "Bat Out of Hell" and "Bat Out of Hell: Back to Hell," punctuated by high-octane special effects, pyrotechnics and a colossal set. The 26-member ensemble, live band and larger-than-life choreography transported showgoers into an alluring post-apocalyptic city filled with forbidden love and rebellious youth.

"Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's jaw-dropping songs soar with an unbelievable all-star cast. With motorcycles, explosions and driving choreography the 85-minute show fits beautifully into the Paris Theater," shared Jay Scheib, Director of Bat Out of Hell – The Musical. "I am so excited for Las Vegas to finally see the cast and crew's hard work, and Jim's dream come to life on stage."

Before curtain call, the cast of Bat Out of Hell – The Musical arrived to its new, permanent home on the Las Vegas Strip on custom motorcycles to pose for photos and greet fans. The special welcome moment marked the musical production's official arrival to Paris Las Vegas. After the 85-minute production and standing ovation, the cast, crew, producers, creative team and invited guests enjoyed a Bat Out of Hell-themed after party fit for a rockstar at Pool á París, nestled under the hotel's Eiffel Tower.

Bat Out of Hell brings to life the legendary ballads of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, uniquely capturing the magic and excitement of a musical with the untameable energy of rock n' roll. Bat Out of Hell – The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, with choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, original wig designs by Linda McKnight and casting by Louanne Madorma. Bat Out of Hell is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith and David Sonenberg with executive producer Julian Stoneman and managed in Las Vegas by BASE Entertainment.

Bat Out of Hell – The Musical performs Tuesday – Sunday in the Paris Theater with tickets starting at $49 plus tax and applicable fees. A special VIP upgrade will be available upon checkout for those looking to elevate their entertainment experience. Tickets are available now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and BatOutOfHellVegas.com. Connect with the show on Instagram @lvBatOfOutHell, Twitter @lvBatOfOutHell, Facebook @LVBatOutOfHell, YouTube @BatOutOfHell - Las Vegas and TikTok @lvBatOfOutHell.

About Bat Out of Hell – The Musical Cast and Band

The epic tale of rebellious youth and romance is performed by a powerhouse cast, hand selected by the all-star producers, including: Travis Cormier as the coveted starring role of Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost who first received mainstream recognition for his viral audition of "Dream On" on the Canadian version of "The Voice," Alize Cruz, a local Las Vegas entertainer who plays Raven, the stunning daughter and heiress to the Falco fortune, known for her previous roles in the touring productions of "Sound of Music," and "The Little Mermaid," entertainment veteran Travis Cloer, who takes on the role of Falco, the tyrannical ruler and father of Raven, known for his part in the Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning Broadway production of "Jersey Boys" and Anne Martinez as Sloane, wife of Falco and mother of Raven, seen on stages across the Las Vegas Strip for her roles in "Jubilee!," "Showstoppers," "Fantasy," "Zombie Burlesque," "50 Shades the Musical" and much more.

Cormier, Cruz, Cloer, and Martinez are joined on stage by an impressive roster of main characters such as: Mecca Hicks as Zahara, Je'Shaun Jackson as Jagwire, Freddy Lealoukoula as Tink, Mikayla Agrella as Valkyrie, best known for her live performance roles in "Anastasia: The Musical," and "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" and Jared Svoboda as Ledoux, previously seen in productions like "Chicago," "Newsies" and "The Little Mermaid," along with a supporting cast of singers, actors and dancers including: Matthew Ballestero as Markevitch, Kyle Becker as O'Dessasuite, Kris Bona as Esquivel, Connor Crowley as Denym, Mitchell Gray as Hoffman, Joe Hebel as Hollander, Waverly Jade as Kwaidan, Kyle Kuhlman as Goddesilla, Drew Lake as Bessamy, Ally Mendoza as Leibeswoosh, Paige Anne Mills as Mordema, Justine Rafael as Lunarrow, Jeffery Ricca as Vanveeteren, James Simpson as Astrogranger, Rachel Wirtz as Vilmos and Laura Wright as Scherzzo.

The production is also complemented by a live band of well-known guitarists, bassists and percussionists such as: Flint Hawes, famed musical director and conductor, Jake Langley, previously seen on tour with Bobby "Blue" Band, Donnie and Marie Osmond, Willie Nelson and The Righteous Brothers, Tyler Williams, former musical director who performed with Andrea Bocelli and in several Broadway productions, Chris Cicchino, former lead guitarist of "Rock of Ages," Alex Stopa, Las Vegas-based percussionist who has performed alongside Idina Menzel, Aretha Franklin and in "Wicked," "The Lion King" and Mary Poppins, Rachel Julian, whose performance credits include Las Vegas Philharmonic, "Lion King – Las Vegas" and "Hairspray," Dave Richardson, acoustic guitarist and New England folk musician and Angela Chan-Stopa, Las Vegas-based composer and lyricist.

About Michael Cohl

S2BN Entertainment is a diversified live entertainment company, founded by legendary promoter and producer Michael Cohl.

Michael Cohl's career spans over years as a Producer and Promoter for iconic entertainers, having worked with over 150 of the world's most recognized artists including Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey, David Gilmour, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, U2, Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra and many more. Michael's strategies developed over decades are credited with revolutionizing the touring industry worldwide. Additionally, he's had significant experience in the exhibition world dating back to the original King Tut tour decades ago through Bodies: The Exhibition and Jurassic World: The Exhibition.

Cohl was previously the chairman of Live Nation, was inducted into the Canadian Rock n Roll/Music Hall of Fame, and has received a star on Canada's Walk of Fame. Among his many other awards, Cohl has also been honored with the Billboard Legend of Live Award, the TJ Martell Foundation Man of the Year Award, and a JUNO Award for Special Achievement.

Cohl is the founder and chairman of S2BN Entertainment who are currently developing, producing, and promoting over a dozen properties and entertainers from concerts to musicals and theatre to immersive exhibitions. Some highlights include an upcoming Genesis tour, The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains, Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, a Ghostbusters exhibition, and a series of new immersive exhibitions. Cohl recently joined forces with CTS Eventim giving him access to one of the strongest global networks of promoters and venues.

About Tony Smith

Tony entered the business as a rock concert promoter and building up a business that included tours by the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and The Who amongst many others not least of which was the first live theatrical performances of the Monty Python touring show. In 1973 having become the largest concert promoter in the UK he sold his interest in the business to Harvey Goldsmith and started a management company and has been manager to Genesis, Phil Collins and Mike + The Mechanics for nearly 40 years and continues to do so. He also manages the interests of Nick Mason of Pink Floyd and together with others manages the continuing activities of Pink Floyd. In the past Tony has been closely involved with the management of Peter Gabriel, Julian Lennon, Peter Frampton and many others. He also managed the career of Stephan Elliott – director of Priscilla: Queen Of The Desert and was closely involved with him during the making of this movie and another Elliott movie Frauds. Tony started a music publishing company in 1975 – Hit & Run Music (Publishing) Limited and successfully built the publishing catalogue through the 80's and 90's. In 1999 Tony sold the company to EMI in a multi-million pound deal.

He is founder and owner of Hit & Run Productions and together with his business partner Hilary Shor produced Eye Of The Beholder directed by Stephan Elliott starring Ewan McGregor and Ashley Judd, which attained the No 1 Box Office in US. During 2005 Tony and Hilary also produced Children Of Men directed by Alfonso Cuaron and starring Clive Owen, Julianne Moore and Michael Caine. Children Of Men on its release in 2006 was received with critical and commercial success and was nominated for 3 Oscars and 3 BAFTAs.

Recently Tony co-produced the musical Rock Of Ages with Michael Cohl in London's West End to great acclaim and success and is currently producing the Bat Out Of Hell musical as well as continuing his management activities for Genesis, Phil Collins, Mike + The Mechanics and Pink Floyd as well as managing his extensive business interests.

About David Sonenberg

David Alan Sonenberg is an American music manager, and the founder of the music management company DAS Communications. Born and raised in New York, Sonenberg received a degree in Theater at Tufts University and a Juris Doctorate at Harvard Law School.

Sonenberg joined the entertainment law firm of Weissberger & Frosch where he represented Broadway and Off­Broadway musical productions including Hair, Godspell and Cabaret. Sonenberg then established his own law firm and began DAS Communications Ltd., a full­service entertainment management company located in New York City. DAS's first management project, Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell, set an industry record for a debut album with worldwide record sales to date of more than 60 million.

Clients of DAS Communications include Meat Loaf, Jim Steinman, Jimmy Cliff, Jimmy Iovine, The Spin Doctors, Joan Osborne, The Fugees, Lauryn Hill, The Black Eyed Peas, Fergie, John Legend, Kesha, The Pretty Reckless, Prince Royce and Sean Paul. To date, artists represented by DAS Communications have written, produced, and performed recordings with sales totaling in excess of 400 million records worldwide.

DAS Ventures Ltd., another of the DAS family of companies, entered into agreements with Yoko Ono and the Estate of John Lennon in 1997, which culminated in the launch of The John Lennon Songwriting Contest.

1997 also saw the release of Sonenberg's first film project, the acclaimed documentary When We Were Kings about boxer Muhammad Ali, for which Sonenberg received an Academy Award.

About BASE Entertainment

BASE Entertainment develops, creates, and manages live entertainment productions and venues in North America and worldwide. In addition to Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell – The Musical opening at Paris Hotel & Casino in 2022, BASE's current projects in Las Vegas include Criss Angel MINDFREAK, Criss Angel AMYSTIKA at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas at SAHARA Las Vegas. Past productions in Las Vegas include Absinthe at Caesars Palace, Jersey Boys at the Palazzo, Phantom – The Las Vegas Spectacular at the Venetian, An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert, Rock of Ages at the Venetian, Peepshow at Planet Hollywood, Mat Franco: Magic Reinvented Nightly at the LINQ Hotel & Casino, Million Dollar Quartet at Harrah's, Wayne Brady at the Venetian and Stomp Out Loud at Planet Hollywood, among others. For more information, please visit BASEentertainment.com.

About Paris Las Vegas

Paris Las Vegas brings the passion and sophistication of the City of Light to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, transporting guests to Europe's most romantic city. Distinctive for its dramatic 46-story replica Eiffel Tower with a free, nightly light show and authentic architectural reproductions, Paris Las Vegas features more than 2,900 recently renovated guest rooms and suites, including Burgundy Rooms. The resort offers an 85,000-square-foot casino; Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Paris Las Vegas; the two-acre Pool à Paris; Las Vegas' first rooftop bar and grill, BEER PARK, spanning 10,000 square feet; Voie Spa & Salon; two wedding chapels; unique French retail shopping located along the resort's Le Boulevard District and the opulent nightlife venue Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop. Guests may enjoy an electrifying performance from "Bat Out of Hell – The Musical," featuring the chart-topping hits of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf in the Paris Theater. Restaurants include a distinctive array of fine cuisine such as Chef Joho's acclaimed Eiffel Tower Restaurant, French-bistro Mon Ami Gabi and internationally-renowned Gordon Ramsay Steak. Paris Las Vegas also offers quick service options like Brioche by Guy Savoy and a new location of Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay. Additionally, the resort is home to Lisa Vanderpump's second Las Vegas venue, Vanderpump à Paris, an all-new Nobu restaurant and The Bedford by Martha Stewart (coming soon). Featuring one of the largest ballrooms in Las Vegas, Paris offers 140,000 square feet of pillarless function space. Paris Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit parislasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Paris Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

