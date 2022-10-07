InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Entryway Disinfecting System (TLS-137)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this idea after my husband returned home during the coronavirus pandemic and employed a bottle of disinfectant to spray his sneakers and clothing. I thought there could be a more efficient sanitizing process," said an inventor, from Wesley Chapel, Fla., "so I invented the BODY GERM ELIMINATOR. My design helps to prevent you from bringing germs into the home."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to disinfect an individual/clothing when entering a home or business. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection against COVID-19. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, businesses and other commercial locations.

The original design was submitted to the Talahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-137, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

