Andrew Vesey Named to Nikola Board of Directors

PHOENIX, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, today announced the appointment of Andrew Vesey to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Vesey, President and CEO North America at Fortescue Future Industries, will replace DeWitt Thompson, who has stepped down from the board after serving as a director since 2017.

"Andy's proven track record of transforming and repositioning businesses, coupled with his passion for clean energy solutions, makes him an ideal addition to Nikola's Board of Directors," said Steve Girsky, Nikola's Chairman of the Board. "With more than 40 years of diverse utility industry experience, we are confident that his leadership and expertise will help us execute on our strategy as we drive toward our next phase of growth."

Girsky continued, "On behalf of the entire Board, I thank De for his valuable contributions and unwavering commitment to Nikola. Over the past five years, De's support and guidance have been instrumental to the Company's development. With his role at one of our largest dealers, De will continue to help Nikola achieve its business objectives."

"Accelerating a decarbonized energy future is something I've been focused on throughout the course of my career," said Vesey. "I'm excited to join Nikola's Board of Directors and support the Company as it advances its journey as a pioneer in zero-emission transportation and infrastructure solutions."

Prior to joining Fortescue Future Industries, in 2019, Vesey co-founded Earthrise Energy Inc., a firm focused on delivering critical energy services to customers and the electric grid. Additional former executive roles include serving as chief executive and president of Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), chief executive and managing director of AGL Energy, and chief operating officer of AES Corporation. Vesey spent several years as an energy industry consultant and leader at firms including FTI Consulting and Ernst & Young. He also served as chief executive and managing director of Melbourne-based CitiPower in Australia and began his career as a system planning engineer at Consolidated Edison. Vesey has previously served on the boards of PG&E and AGL Energy, among others.

Vesey holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and a Bachelor of Arts in economics both from Union College. He also earned a master's degree in applied science from New York University.

